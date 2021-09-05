Jenson Brooksby says facing Novak Djokovic "is one of the toughest" challenges in tennis

America's rising star Jenson Brooksby is gearing up for a fourth-round clash with World No. 1 Novak Djokovic at the 2021 US Open.

Brooksby produced a stunning comeback in his third-round match against Aslan Karatsev, clawing his way back from a two-sets-to-one deficit to win in five sets for the first time in his career. The 20-year-old emerged with a 6-2, 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory to reach the last 16 of a Slam, also for the first time in his career.

After his win over Karatsev, Brooksby was asked to give his thoughts on his upcoming contest against Novak Djokovic and what it would mean for him should he manage to beat the Serb.

Brooksby asserted that facing Djokovic is "one of the toughest" challenges in tennis. But the American stressed that he has every intention of giving it his best shot against the Serb.

"Yeah, it will be a great challenge (facing Novak Djokovic)," Jenson Brooksby said. "One of the toughest there can be. But I'm really believing in myself with what I'm showing out there so far. I got a great team around me to help me recover. Yeah, I go out there to battle again on I'm sure Ashe probably, I would assume."

Jenson Brooksby was then asked to give his two cents on Novak Djokovic's career trajectory and playing style. The American remained tight-lipped, claiming he did not watch or think about the Serb's matches.

"Uhm, I don't know much honestly," Brooksby said. "I don't really watch much or think about that too much."

But Brooksby was quick to heap praise on the 20-time Slam champion, lauding Djokovic for his consistent displays over the years. However, the American insisted he would treat his match against the Serb like he did every other match in his career.

"I mean, no, obviously he's been a great player consistently, one of the best games if not the best consistently over the years," Brooksby said. "But, no, I'll have the best strategy I can going out there against him and I'll believe in what I'm doing, just like any other match."

Playing Novak Djokovic in front of one of the biggest crowds will be really exciting: Jenson Brooksby

Brooksby will take on Novak Djokovic on Monday

During the press conference, Jenson Brooksby expressed his excitement about facing a player like Djokovic in front of one of the most energetic and vocal crowds in the sport.

"Yeah, I mean, that will be really exciting," Brooksby said. "I'm sure it will be a full crowd. I'm excited to see how well I can focus, see how well I can play with one of the biggest challenges and with one of the biggest crowds in a court that you can get."

