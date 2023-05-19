American tennis player Jenson Brooksby recently took to social media to update his fans after a successful wrist surgery. The World No. 76 expressed hopes of returning to the tour soon.

Brooksby has been suffering from wrist-related injuries in both hands. The American underwent an arthroscopic left wrist surgery in March in addition to the recent surgery on his right hand.

Taking to social media on Thursday (May 18), Brooksby revealed that the latest surgery was completed successfully and was an attempt to fix his dislocated tendon.

"Hi all, I underwent a successful arthroscopic right wrist surgery this morning to fix my dislocated tendon. Thank you to Dr. Shin and his team @Kerlan Jobe for their care and guidance. My left wrist has been responding well and rehab is going," his Instagram story read.

Brooksby stated that although the last few months have been demanding, the surgeries would ensure his return to the tour fully fit.

"Surgery on the right wrist was the best route for me to get back on court 100%," he continued. "I have been playing with heavily taped wrists dating back to 2nd half of 2022 so this wasn't something new. The last few months have been tough and I know the next few weeks will present its challenges."

The 22-year-old further stated that he will utilize the coming weeks to make improvements on his game, particularly to his serve.

"I am excited to return to training and work on improving areas of my game including my serve," he said.

He thanked his fans for their well wishes and vowed to be back on the tour soon.

"I don't have a fixed date for return to competition- we will do everything to put me in the best position to succeed. Thank you for the well wishes and I will be back," Jenson Brooksby added.

Via Brooksby's Instagram stories

A look at how Jenson Brooksby has fared so far in 2023

Jenson Brooksby at the 2023 Australian Open

Jenson Brooksby commenced the 2023 season at the ASB Classic, pulling off a hard-fought win over Fabio Fognini in the first round.

The American faced Diego Schwartzmann in the Round of 16, who retired midway through the match owing to injury. He then defeated Quentin Halys before falling 6-3, 6-4 to Cameron Norrie in the semifinals.

The 22-year-old's Australian Open campaign kicked off with a first round win over Christopher O'Connell. He went on to upset Casper Ruud (6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-2) in the following match. However, he lost 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 to compatriot Tommy Paul in the third-round.

Jenson Brooksby has not featured on the tour since the Australian Open owing to his injuries and will be hoping to make a strong comeback in the coming months.

