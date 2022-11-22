Jeopardy champion Amy Schneider reveals she was a big Roger Federer fan, says she enjoys Carlos Alcaraz nowadays

Former World No. 1 Roger Federer has warmed the hearts of millions of tennis fans around the world. Amy Schneider, a contestant on the famous quiz game show Jeopardy!, has revealed that she is also an ardent follower of the Swiss maestro.

Schneider, in a recent post on Twitter, disclosed her favorite tennis players. While the 43-year-old considers the Swiss to be her all-time favorite, she was also a huge fan of former tennis player Justine Henin.

"I was always a big Federer stan, and back in the day I loved Justine Henin," she wrote.

Schneider has also enjoyed watching the rise of teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz in recent times.

"More recently, I've really been enjoying seeing Alcaraz explode onto the scene!" she stated.

Amy Schneider @Jeopardamy "I really love seeing your love of tennis!! who are your favorite players?"



Schneider has always been vocal about her interest in tennis. The trans-woman was in attendance at the 2022 US Open Pride Day. During her visit, the 43-year-old opened up about her passion for the sport.

"I was never very good and I was never very good at any of the sports I played as a kid. But I enjoyed it," Schneider said.

On being asked about when she started watching tennis, Schneider replied:

"I don’t recall exactly but I mean, here and there a little bit. It kind of started a little bit with Monica Seles. When she was making her comeback, I was kind of following that. I just sort of got really into that and I just kept following it," she added.

Roger Federer misses out on ATP Fans' Favorite award nomination for first time in 19 years

Roger Federer at the 2022 Laver Cup

Roger Federer won't win the ATP Fans' Favorite award for the first time in 19 years. Due to his retirement back in September, the Swiss legend has been exempted from the list of nominees.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion first won the award back in 2003. Along with his 19 Fans' Favorite awards, Federer has won the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award 13 times and the Comeback Player of the Year award in 2017. In total, he has won a record 40 ATP awards.

The 41-year-old was last seen in action at the 2022 Laver Cup, where he was paired with Rafael Nadal in a doubles match against Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe of the USA. Federer and Nadal lost the match in three sets.

