Jessica Pegula amused by Zendaya's reaction to the meme about how all Spider-Man actresses have gone on to play the role of tennis players

Jessica Pegula found Zendaya's reaction to the meme about all Spider-Man actresses going on to play the role of tennis players quite amusing.

Zendaya, along with her co-stars Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist, is currently promoting the tennis-centric movie "Challengers." The film is directed by Luca Guadagnino and written by Justin Kuritzkes.

The film was originally scheduled for release in September 2023 but was delayed due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. The movie premiered in Sydney, Australia, on March 26, 2024, and is set to be released in the United States on April 26, 2024.

To promote the film, Zendaya, Josh O'Connor, and Mike Faist made an appearance on an episode of Good Morning America that aired on Tuesday, April 23. During the show, co-host Robin Roberts asked about a meme that showed the female leads from Spider-Man movies going on to play the roles of tennis players.

The 27-year-old actress, who played the role of MJ in "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and "Spider-Man: No Way Home," acknowledged seeing the meme and jokingly expressed that she felt like it was a "prophecy" she had to fulfill.

"Oh yes, I have seen this. I don’t know! We were joking, I was like, maybe it’s just some prophecy that I need to fulfill. I don't know. It’s quite funny, isn’t that? I don’t know. I guess it worked out for all of them ... so!” Zendaya said.

Other actresses who have made a similar transition include Kirsten Dunst, who played Mary Jane Watson in the Spider-Man trilogy (2002–2007) before portraying Lizzie Bradbury, an American tennis player, in the romantic comedy film "Wimbledon."

Emma Stone also followed a similar path, playing Gwen Stacy in "The Amazing Spider-Man" and "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" before taking on the role of Billie Jean King in "Battle of the Sexes," a movie loosely based on the famous tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs.

Former World No. 3 Jessica Pegula found Zendaya's reaction to the meme hilarious. She took to social media to share the actress' reaction, along with four laughing emojis.

"😂 😂 😂 😂 ," Pegula captioned her Instagram story.

Jessica Pegula withdraws from Madrid Open 2024

Jessica Pegula recently announced her withdrawal from the 2024 Madrid Open.

Pegula had a good run in last year's Madrid Open. In the singles event, she defeated Magdalena Frech and Marie Bouzkova in the second and third rounds respectively.

The former World No.3 then went on to secure her spot in the last eight by defeating Martina Trevisan in the fourth round. Unfortunately, her campaign came to an end in the quarterfinals when she was defeated by Veronika Kudermetova in a close match with a score of 4-6, 6-0, 4-6.

Jessica Pegula took to social media and revealed the reason for her withdrawal. She stated she will not be competing at the 2024 Madrid Open due to an injury that she has yet to fully recover from.

"Hi guys not a great update but I got hurt this past week before Madrid and Unfortunately not ready to play. Thankful for some extra time at home and hope to be back ASAP," Pegula wrote on her Instagram story.

