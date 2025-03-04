"Jessica Pegula best billionaire on tour";"Emma Navarro would never" - Fans hail Pegula's 'kind' private jet offer for players heading to Indian Wells

Fans praised Jessica Pegula's surprising private jet offer for players traveling from Austin to participate in the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. Chinese player Yuan Yue revealed the World No. 4's kind gesture to the public and thanked her.

Yue took to the social media platform Weibo to reveal that Pegula had offered players at the ATX Open a trip to Indian Wells on her private plane. Yue explained how the American helped them avoid a tiring journey.

"Praise Miss Pegula. Okay!!! [She] invite[d] all the players in today's game to take a private plane together. Thank you so much!!! Otherwise, we [would have been] on the road for at least nine hours tomorrow. Oh my God, how can there be such a beautiful lady?" she wrote. (Translated from Chinese)

Moreover, Zhang Shuai, another Chinese player who played in Austin, thanked Pegula on Instagram. Shuai shared an image of the jet and in the caption opened up about the difficulties of traveling from Austin to Indian Wells. The doubles World No. 13 called the American a "selfless and generous girl."

Shuai's post was shared on Reddit and fans sang praises of Pegula's act.

"Pegula gets shit for being a billionaire heir but she does seem like a genuinely good person," one fan wrote.

"Pegula best billionaire on tour," another fan wrote.

Another other billionaire heiress on the WTA Tour is Emma Navarro. Unfortunately, the 23-year-old American had a fan comparing them, saying:

"Emma would never!"

Here are some more fans praising Jessica Pegula for her act.

"Jess really does come across as a kind and likable person," one fan wrote.

"Pegula is as down to earth as a billionaire can be!!" another fan wrote.

Pegula's parents Terry and Kim are multi-billionaires. Under Pegula Sports and Entertainment, they own the NHL team Buffalo Sabres and the NFL team Buffalo Bills.

Jessica Pegula's Indian Wells 2025 Draw

Jessica Pegula at the Dubai Tennis Championships - Source: Getty

Jessica Pegula's 2025 season has been topsy-turvy as she began by finishing runner-up to Madison Keys in Adelaide but did not reach a semifinal in her next three events. Lately, however, she added another title to her collection as she won the ATX Open in Austin.

Up next, she will play at the WTA 1000 event in Indian Wells. As the fourth seed, Pegula received a bye in the first round. She will face the winner of Peyton Stearns and Magda Linette in the second round.

On her quarter of the draw, Jessica Pegula has potential clashes against Jelena Ostapenko, compatriot Danielle Collins, Mirra Andreeva, and Elena Rybakina.

