  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • French Open 2025
  • "Jessica Pegula doesn't care about me, clearly" – Coco Gauff jokingly calls out compatriot after yet another movie date snub

"Jessica Pegula doesn't care about me, clearly" – Coco Gauff jokingly calls out compatriot after yet another movie date snub

By Aman Mohamed
Modified Jun 03, 2025 04:26 GMT
Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula on tour - Image Source: Getty
Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula on tour - Image Source: Getty

Coco Gauff has jokingly called out Jessica Pegula for bailing out on their movie night plans in Paris. Gauff defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-0, 7-5 in the fourth round of the French Open on Monday, June 2.

Ad

Gauff entered Paris after runner-up finishes in Madrid and Rome. She started her campaign by cruising past Tereza Valentova and Marie Bouzkova in the initial few rounds before eliminating Alexandrova in the fourth.

The 21-year-old playfully roasted Pegula for skipping their movie night plans in Paris. The duo were supposed to see 'Thunderbolts' together, but Pegula bailed out on Gauff without notice.

"Jess ditched me once again. Oh, no. She left you. She asked me, and I'm putting her on the spot, so hopefully she'll win, so she won't be extra upset. But she asked me if I wanted to watch Thunderbolts together, and I was like, yes," Coco Gauff told Tennis Channel at the French Open.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"And then, um, she went, I think she went home a little bit after Madrid and between Madrid and Rome. So I still waited, you know, I could have gone. I still waited. Just to find out yesterday from her physio to my physio that she saw the movie. And so she doesn't know that I know that she saw it," she added.
Ad

youtube-cover
Ad

Gauff and Pegula are good friends on tour and often play doubles together. In 2023, they became the first all-American duo to win the Miami Open doubles title in 22 years after defeating Leylah Fernandez and Taylor Townsend, 7-6(6), 6-2.

This is not the first time Pegula has ditched Gauff for a movie night, as the latter called out her friend at the Dubai Tennis Championships earlier this year. She took a lighthearted dig at Pegula by humorously calling her 'fake'.

Ad
"You never responded to my text. This girl invited me to go to the movie, I said let me know when you wanna go, and then she never responded. She is fake,” Gauff said.
Ad

While Gauff entered the quarterfinals on Monday, Pegula fell short against Lois Boisson in the fourth round. The local favorite defeated her 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Meanwhile, Coco Gauff insisted that she won't accept future movie night plans with Jessica Pegula. She said during her recent interview:

"So this is the second time she's ditched me. And so next time she asks me to go to the movie, the answer is going to be no. I thought I was being a good friend, but she doesn't care about me, clearly. So I hope she sees this. I hope she does win. I was just waiting for somebody to bring it up. I literally told my physio, if somebody asks me anything about Jess or movies or anything, I'm going to bring it up to give my chance to rip her, and this is my chance. I love you, though. Jess."
Ad

Coco Gauff will take on Madison Keys in the quarterfinals of the French Open

Coco Gauff at the French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2025. - Source: Getty
Coco Gauff at the French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2025. - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff is making her sixth appearance at the French Open this year. She will take on Madison Keys in the quarterfinals on Wednesday (June 4, 2025).

Ad

While Gauff edged past Ekaterina Alexandrova in the fourth round, Keys defeated Sofia Kenin in straight sets.

Keys leads the head-to-head against Gauff 3-2, defeating her compatriot most recently in the 2024 Madrid Open.

The duo will face each other for the second time on clay this week. The winner of this match will take on either Mirra Andreeva or Lois Boisson in the semifinals.

About the author
Aman Mohamed

Aman Mohamed

Twitter icon

Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Samya Majumdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications