Jessica Pegula considers bringing Coco Gauff along on Paris metro, Emma Navarro invites herself to defend against 'lateness' claims

Jessica Pegula wrapped up a practice session at the 2025 French Open and ditched a fancy car ride for the Paris metro from Roland Garros back to her hotel. The American also pondered on making a series, taking other players including Coco Gauff and Madison Keys along for the ride.

Pegula posted a video on Wednesday, May 28 on Instagram where the camera followed the World No. 3 on her short journey. The video opened with Pegula buying the tickets and figuring out the right train to hop on before talking into the camera:

"I'm taking the metro back from Roland Garros to my hotel. It's been highly requested [by fans]. I thought it would be fun to take the metro in a different city."

Pegula had shared a similar video while taking the metro to Flushing Meadows at the 2024 US Open. She compared her Paris experience to it and also shared an idea for a series in the video.

"I feel like it's a different vibe on this metro. It's much nicer, cleaner, classier. My idea though is to take other players with me. Like hey Coco [Gauff], hey Maddie [Madison Keys] hey even the guys. I think it'll be funny. Maybe it'll be "train of thought" [laughs]."

She captioned it:

"Paris metro - should I start taking some players with me?"

A fan suggested that Pegula take Emma Navarro with her and hinted at the latter's lateness. The comment drew Pegula's attention while Navarro chimed in to defend herself.

"I would like to see Emma go with you one time. See if you would make it anywhere on time," wrote a fan.

"lol that's actually hilarious," Pegula replied.

"haha sign me up and I'll prove people wrong," Navarro commented.

Screengrab from Jessica Pegula's Instagram @jpegula

On-court, Navarro was upset by Jessica Bouzas Maniero in the opening round of the French Open. The Spaniard downed Navarro 6-0, 6-1 and will next face Robin Montgomery in the next round.

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff's next challenge at the French Open after Emma Navarro's R1 loss

Jessica Pegula at the 2025 French Open. Image: Getty

After Emma Navarro's opening-round loss, Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff are among the players keeping the American flag waving on the women's side.

After a first-round win against Anca Todoni, Jessica Pegula will face compatriot Ann Li in the second-round on Thursday, May 29. Pegula has had early exits in her clay season, including at the Madrid Open and the Italian Open. The World No. 3 will have to find her rhythm on the surface against this year's Singapore Open finalist and Morocco Open quarterfinalist Li. Both players have met once on-court at the 2018 Lexington Open semifinal with Li emerging as the winner on that occasion.

Coco Gauff will take on Tereza Valentova after her opening-round win against Olivia Gadecki. She has had a great build-up to the Grand Slam event as this year's Madrid Open and Italian Open finalist. The 2022 French Open finalist will have to be careful against Valentova who broke through last year at Roland Garros, winning both singles and doubles junior titles. This will be the first on-court encounter between Coco Gauff and Tereza Valentova.

