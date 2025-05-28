French Open 2025: Jessica Pegula vs Ann Li preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: Jessica Pegula vs Ann Li

Date: May 29, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: Second Round

Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Claycourt Outdoor

Prize Money: € 56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT, Max | Europe (Except France) - Eurosport

Jessica Pegula vs Ann Li preview

2025 French Open - Day Three - Source: Getty

Jessica Pegula will play Ann Li in the second round of the French Open at Roland Garros. Pegula is having a difficult clay court season and is struggling for victories on the surface. She was beaten at the Round of 32 stage in both Madrid and the Italian Open. Hoping for a better outcome, she played in last week's Internationaux de Strasbourg, but was promptly beaten in the first round by Anna Kalinskaya.

The 31-year-old American is a resilient player who has earned her No. 3 world ranking. Her Charleston Open win in early April followed a Miami Open final in which she lost to World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. She also won the ATX Open in March, and back in January, she reached another final in Adelaide, but was defeated by Madison Keys.

Fellow American Ann Li had a good start to the year, reaching the Singapore Open final in February. Since then, the 24-year-old has struggled for consistency, though she did progress to last week's Morocco Open quarterfinals, where she was beaten 2-6, 1-6 by Australian Maya Joint.

Jessica Pegula vs Ann Li head-to-head

Jessica Pegula vs Ann Li have played once on the WTA tour. Back in 2018, they played in a Lexington semifinal on the hard court, with Li winning the match 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Jessica Pegula vs Ann Li odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jessica Pegula -435 -4.5 (-134) Under 20.5 (-120) Ann Li +330 +4.5 (+104) Over 20.5 (-107)

(Odds sourced from: BetMGM)

Jessica Pegula vs Ann Li prediction

2025 French Open - Day Three - Source: Getty

Jessica Pegula is the tournament's third seed, and she had a straightforward 6-2, 6-4 first round win over Spaniard Anca Todoni. Pegula looked sharp in the match, and is a former quarterfinalist at Roland Garros, so that despite her results on the dirt this year, she's shown she can play on the surface.

Ann Li overcame Argentine María Lourdes Carlé in the first round and was similarly dominant, winning 6-4, 6-0. In this match, neither player will come to the court with bags of confidence, but it is Pegula who has the far superior big-game experience, with her eight ATP titles. Li will provide the higher-ranked player with stiff opposition, but Pegula should come through in three sets.

Pick: Jessica Pegula in three sets.

