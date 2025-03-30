Jessica Pegula has opened up about her father Terry Pegula and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell attending the 2025 Miami Open final. The American also revealed her amusing encounter with Goodell and his family at the venue.

After losing to Sabalenka in the 2024 Cincinnati Open and US Open finals, Pegula suffered yet another devastating defeat to the World No. 1. The Belarusian emerged victorious in their blockbuster title clash, claiming a 7-5, 6-2 victory to clinch her maiden title at the WTA 1000 event.

During her post-match press conference, Jessica Pegula disclosed that she was taken aback by Roger Goodell's presence at the Hard Rock Stadium when she ran into him and his family before the match. The 31-year-old is likely acquainted with Goodell through her parents, who own the Buffalo Bills NFL team.

"Yeah, my dad was here, yeah. I saw Roger downstairs in the cafeteria. He was with his daughters and his family. I said hi to him, like, an hour or so before the match. Didn't know he was coming but just happened to see him when I was in the cafeteria, so it was kind of funny," Pegula said.

The World No. 4 also expressed delight that her father Terry Pegula, who is worth $7.6 billion according to Forbes, had the chance to watch her compete after recently arriving in Miami.

"Yeah, my dad was here. My dad ended up coming back in town yesterday, so he was able to watch. Yeah, it was cool," she added.

Despite her loss to Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula shared that it was "very special" to contest the Miami Open final with her family and friends in attendance.

"You have to embrace the challenge" - Jessica Pegula on facing 'unstoppable' Aryna Sabalenka in Miami Open final

Jessica Pegula and Aryna Sabalenka - Source: Getty

During the aforementioned press conference, Jessica Pegula disclosed that she welcomed the opportunity to compete against the best player in the world, despite trailing 7-2 in her head-to-head record against Aryna Sabalenka after her loss in the Miami Open final.

The American also pointed out that it beating players like Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek, especially when they were having "unstoppable" seasons, was crucial to winning major titles.

We're all measuring each other against each other, really. When someone's really dominant, Iga we had that one year I feel couldn't lose, and now it feels like the last year Aryna has, especially on the hard courts, has been kind of unstoppable virtually," Jessica Pegula said.

"I mean, you have to embrace the challenge, you have to embrace that they are the best player in the world for a reason, and if you want to win these big tournaments and big titles, you have to beat those types of players," she added.

Jessica Pegula will look to put her Miami Open loss behind her as she gears up for her campaign at the Charleston Open. The World No. 4 will kick off her clay court season alongside Madison Keys, Emma Navarro, and Zheng Qinwen at the WTA 500 event.

