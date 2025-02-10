Jessica Pegula & Danielle Collins share a laugh about being closer to 'miracle age' for athletes while still having their whole lives ahead

Jessica Pegula and Danielle Collins had a laugh about being some of the 'oldest' women in tennis. Both are over 30 years old, which is generally considered to be old in the world of sports.

Pegula and Collins have been competing at the WTA for many years. However, it took them some time to finally unleash their full potential. While Pegula reached her maiden Grand Slam final at the US Open last year, Collins won her inaugural WTA 1000 in Miami and broke into the Top 10 in 2024 as well.

A user on X (formerly Twitter) named Troy Johnson had a hilarious tweet in May last year, poking fun at how the 30s, generally considered young, become the twilight years of an athlete's career.

Trending

You: 'I'm only 35, I have my whole life ahead of me.' Sports Broadcaster: 'Here comes the oldest player in the league. He's 32. A miracle.'

Expand Tweet

Jessica Pegula and Danielle Collins, who are nearing the age of 32 found the tweet hilarious and shared it on their Instagram stories with laughing emojis.

Pegula and Collins' Instagram stories.

While Collins recently enjoyed a 'five-star' experience in the Bahamas following her Australian Open campaign, Pegula is moving on from her Melbourne heartbreak by entering the first WTA 1000 of the season, the Qatar Open.

Jessica Pegula will kick off her Qatar Open 2025 campaign against Marketa Vondrousova or Elina Svitolina

Jessica Pegula - Source: Getty

Jessica Pegula will take on either Marketa Vondrousova or Elina Svitolina in the second round of the 2025 Qatar Open. The American has received a first-round bye as a result of being the sixth seed.

Pegula and Vondrousova have only met once in their careers with the latter clinching a crucial semifinal win against the American en route to her Grand Slam triumph at Wimbledon 2023.

On the other hand, the 30-year-old has played Svitolina six times in their careers and boasts a 4-2 lead against the Ukrainian. Interestingly, they have face reached other on hard courts five times with all of them, barring one, going Pegula's way.

Jessica Pegula will also team up with rising star Ashlyn Kreuger for doubles and the air will kick off their campaign against the team of Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider.

Interstingly, last year's quaterfinalist Danielle Collins has opted to sit the event out due to a foot injury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback