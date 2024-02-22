Jessica Pegula denies pregnancy rumors after pulling out of tournaments in Doha and Dubai

World No. 5 Jessica Pegula has denied rumors surrounding her pregnancy, as the American is forced to miss the Middle East swing due to a neck injury.

Pegula chalked up an ordinary second-round exit at the Australian Open 2024. She began her campaign cruising past Rebecca Marino, but couldn't make her mark against Clara Burel in the second round.

Eager to make amends for her lackluster performance, the 29-year-old was hit with another roadblock in the form of a neck injury. While fans and tennis enthusiasts claimed that pregnancy could be the reason behind her absence, Pegula nonchalantly denied the rumors.

"Not pregnant lol," Jessica Pegula said on her Instagram handle

Jessica Pegula provides an update on her Instagram story

Pegula secured a runner-up finish at the Qatar Open last year and reached the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships. Despite a slow start to her season in 2024, she will be hoping to recover quickly and finish the remainder of the hardcourt swing in the United States of America, on a high.

Apart from her, Naomi Osaka and defending champion Barbora Krejcikova also announced their withdrawals in Dubai via the tournament's official website.

"I'm really sorry that I have to withdraw from the Dubai Tennis Championships this season. I have loved playing in Dubai in previous years, and I want to wish the tournament organisers a successful event in 2024," Naomi Osaka said.

Krejcikova, who is a fan-favorite in the Middle East, pulled out due to a back injury.

"This decision wasn't easy, especially given my fond memories and anticipation to compete again. However, my back injury requires further healing time. But I am committed to returning stronger next year," Barbora Krejcikova said.

"Jessica Pegula is obviously knocking on the door of winning a Major" - Ex-coach David Witt

Jessica Pegula at the 2023 WTA Finals - Day 7

Jessica Pegula's former coach David Witt has analyzed the American's progress on the main tour so far.

Pegula recently announced the end of her five-year partnership with Witt on the main tour. The duo won five WTA titles together and chalked up quarterfinal appearances at multiple Major events on tour. Despite putting in the hard yards, Pegula couldn't open her account at the highest level under Witt's guidance.

Witt reflected on the recent decision made by Pegula and praised the American for her disciplined work ethic and approach towards the game.

"We’ve had a great friendship for five years, so it’s very tough. I really value my relationship with my player just as much as I love coaching. It’s a tough business. I’ve been pretty lucky that I’ve only been with two players the last 15 years," Witt said in an interview with tennis.com.

"The hard work she put in and we put in, that was something to remember. Seeing your player succeed is the best feeling in the world," he added.

"She’s obviously knocking on the door [of winning a major]. Our goals were to win a Grand Slam. Obviously, that was cut short, didn’t get to accomplish that, but I think everything else has been awesome," David Witt concluded.

Pegula will be determined to make a significant mark at the upcoming Indian Wells and Miami Open. She reached the semifinals in Miami last year, before falling to Elena Rybakina in straight sets.