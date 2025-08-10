Frances Tiafoe has playfully called out Jessica Pegula for changing her behavior towards him after achieving success in her tennis career. Nevertheless, Tiafoe revealed why he appreciated the opportunity to train with his compatriot.

After a fourth-round exit at the Canadian Open, Tiafoe has resumed his quest to win his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title at the Cincinnati Open. Having received a bye in the first round, the American kicked off his campaign against Roberto Carballes Baena and claimed a dominant 6-4, 6-3 victory.

In an interview with The Guardian amid his run in Cincinnati, Frances Tiafoe revealed that Jessica Pegula was his favorite training partner on the WTA tour, praising the World No. 4 for her ball striking and relaxed nature. However, Tiafoe joked that Pegula didn't really give him the time of day since making it to the finals of the 2024 US Open and several WTA 1000 events.

"She hits the ball so pure and right in pocket every time. She’s pretty relaxed as well. But she doesn’t want to hit with me any more. She’s made some finals now in some slams, 1000s, and she doesn’t want to talk to me as much any more. She got too big time for me. She forgot about the little people," Frances Tiafoe said.

Jessica Pegula and Frances Tiafoe often showcase their close friendship through such playful banter, like when Pegula poked fun at her fellow American for his "comical" showing in the NBA All-Star celebrity game.

On the tennis front, Pegula has yet to kick off her campaign at the Cincinnati Open. However, the World No. 4 has made a strong start to her doubles campaign with Hailey Baptiste, beating Iva Jovic and Ashlyn Krueger in their tournament opener.

Frances Tiafoe to lock horns with Ugo Humbert in Cincinnati Open 3R; Jessica Pegula to take on Kimberly Birrell in 2R

Jessica Pegula and Frances Tiafoe - Source: Getty

Following his win over Roberto Carballes Baena, Frances Tiafoe will square off against Ugo Humbert in the third round of the 2025 Cincinnati Open. Tiafoe enjoys a 2-1 lead in his head-to-head record against Humbert, which includes a 7-5, 7-6(9) victory in their meeting at the 2021 edition of the ATP Masters 1000 event in Cincinnati.

If the American triumphs over Humbert, he will lock horns with Holger Rune or Alex Michelsen in the fourth round. Tiafoe could then face Taylor Fritz or Joao Fonseca in the quarterfinals of the event.

Jessica Pegula, meanwhile, will take on Kimberly Birrell in her opening match at the WTA 1000 event in Cincinnati. Should she emerge victorious, the World No. 4 will meet the winner of the match between Magda Linette and Rebecca Sramkova, followed by a potential fourth-round clash with Clara Tauson or Belinda Bencic.

