Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro make their position clear on co-signing top WTA & ATP players' letter demanding prize money increase at Grand Slams

Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro have shed light on their involvement in the surprise letter sent to the four Grand Slams by the top 20 WTA and ATP players, asking for an increase in their prize money. The American duo made their remarks during their respective campaigns at the 2025 Charleston Open.

Pegula has made a dominant start at the WTA 500 event, securing a 6-0, 6-3 win over qualifier Iryna Shymanovich in her opening match. Navarro joined the World No. 4 in the third round by defeating Hailey Baptiste 6-4, 6-3.

Amid their runs, French publication L'Equipe reported that the top 20 players on the ATP and WTA tours had co-signed a letter that was sent to the organizers of the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open. The letter detailed the players' request for a greater share of the profits generated at the Majors with an increase in prize money.

During her post-match press conference at the Charleston Open, Jessica Pegula confirmed the report, disclosing that the players were collaborating with their WTA and ATP player business representatives to present their demands to the Grand Slam organizers. However, the American refrained from providing more details.

"I mean, that's something I don't want to talk about it too much. It's just something that we're working with our PBRs, WTA and ATP PBRs with. Hopefully we'll have more information about that soon but I don't want to go into that too much because, I don't know, I shouldn't," Jessica Pegula said.

Meanwhile, Emma Navarro revealed that she had co-signed the letter after discussing the matter with several other players. The World No. 11 expressed her belief it was important for players to unite and ensure that they were being treated fairly.

"Yeah. I haven’t — I guess I haven’t given that a ton of my energy. I talked a little bit to the other players about it and felt like it was a good idea to sign. And, yeah, I think there have been, I guess, some sort of unfair pay ratios — I don’t know the correct terminology — but in the past. And I think it’s a good cause to sort of come together as players and make sure we’re getting treated fairly," Navarro said.

Emma Navarro is aiming to triumph at her home tournament for the first time in her career. The Charleston Open holds a special place in the 23-year-old's heart, since it is owned by her father Ben Navarro, who is worth $4.8 billion according to Forbes. Jessica Pegula is a billionaire heiress herself, owing to her father Terry's $7.6 billion fortune.

Jessica Pegula to lock horns with Ajla Tomljanovic in Charleston Open 3R; Emma Navarro set to face Ashlyn Krueger

Jessica Pegula - Source: Getty

Following her triumph over Iryna Shymanovich, Jessica Pegula will take on Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round of the 2025 Charleston Open. Tomljanovic defeated Peyton Stearns 6-1, 6-4 to set up a blockbuster meeting with the World No. 4.

Pegula and Tomljanovic have locked horns in four tour-level encounters, with their head-to-head standing at 2-2. However, the American claimed a 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 victory in their most recent encounter in the semifinals of the 2025 ATX Open.

Meanwhile, Emma Navarro will battle it out against Ashlyn Krueger for a place in the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 event. The pair have only met in one previous encounter, with the World No. 11 beating Krueger 6-1, 6-1 in the 2023 Charlottesville final.

Featuring in opposite halves of the draw, Navarro and Pegula can only face each other in the Charleston Open final.

