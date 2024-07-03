How rich is Emma Navarro? All you need to know about the American's billionaire parents

Emma Navarro is in the midst of a breakthrough season on the WTA tour that has seen her win her first title and reach a career-high rank of 17.

The 23-year-old American got her 2024 campaign off with a run to the semifinals in Auckland. She picked up the title in Hobart the following week, seeing off top seed Elise Mertens in a three-set epic. Seeded for the first time heading into a Slam at the 2024 Australian Open, she reached the third round where she lost to eventual semifinalist Dayana Yastremska.

Her American hardcourt swing reaped plenty of rewards with her reaching the semifinals in San Diego, the quarterfinals in Indian Wells, and the fourth round in Miami. She didn't see nearly as much success on clay but finished on a high with an impressive run to the fourth round at the French Open. Navarro transitioned well onto the grass, reaching the semifinals in Bad Homburg in the lead-up to the Wimbledon Championships.

So, without further ado, here's all you need to know about her parents, who've played a huge role in her success.

Who are Emma Navarro's parents?

Benjamin W. Navarro and Kelly Navarro are Emma Navarro's parents. Benjamin, more commonly known as Ben, is an American billionaire businessman of Italian descent. Kelly has maintained a pretty private life in stark comparison. The pair have three other children, one of whom, Maggie, plays tennis too. The family resides in Charleston, South Carolina.

Ben was born in Williamstown, Massachusetts but grew up in Westerly and Chariho, Rhode Island. He studied at Princeton High School and went on to graduate with a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Rhode Island.

He founded his own global diversified investment services company, Sherman Financial Group in 1998 after stints with Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. The firm bought Credit One Bank in 2005 and turned it into a major credit card issuer.

Ben's affinity towards the hospitality industry led him to create the Beemok Hospitality Collection. The hospitality company owns and runs hotels, restaurants, and entertainment properties in the Southeast. They purchased the Charleston's biggest hotel, the Charleston Place, in 2021. Forbes has listed him at a net worth of $1.5 billion as of 2024. His daughter Emma, meanwhile, has amassed a staggering prize money of $1,074,546.

Navarro's love for sport has been passed on from her father and grandfather, Frank Navarro. Frank was a former American football player and coach.

Ben Navarro's sports investments

Ben Navarro is a huge sports aficionado and has splashed plenty of cash in the industry. He owns the Charleston Tennis LLC which organizes the Charleston Open WTA event.

The event became the largest women only tennis event in North America. He personally funded the renovations cost to the Credit One Stadium as a gift to the peal and city of Charleston.

His sporting firm Beemok Sports also bought rights to the Western & Southern Open in 2022.

