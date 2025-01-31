Jessica Pegula gives shoutout to Joe Montana, shares post about $150M-worth NFL legend calling wife Jennifer during games

Jessica Pegula gave a shoutout to NFL legend Joe Montana by sharing a post in which Montana gave glimpses of his heydays and recalled calling his wife from the sidelines during games.

Pegula took to Instagram to re-share a post by sportscenter with a picture of Montana and his wife Jennifer Wallace. The picture was composed of two different pictures of the couple, one from 1987 and the other from 2022.

The couple had tied the knot in 1985 and the pictures appeared to be indicative of their long-standing love and commitment.

Screengrab from Jessica Pegula's Instagram @jpegula

The carousel of the original post also contained a short clip of the 150 million-worth former San Fransico 49ers quarterback (source: Celebrity Net Worth).

In the clip, he can be seen looking into the camera and sharing a heartwarming story of the couple from Montana's actively-playing NFL days. He began by referring to the landline phones mainly used as inter-com available to players at the time on the sidelines.

"I don't know what made me do it but one day, I'd hung up and I'm sitting there going 'Hmm. I wonder if these things call out?' So I pick up the phone, what do you do normally, hit 9 right? Gives you an outside line. I hit 9, got a dial tone.I dial my house."

The clip then cut to Wallace's version:

"The phone would ring. I would pick it up. And it would be Joe! I go 'What're you doing?!"

"He'd say 'I'm calling you. I'm calling you to say that I love you'. And I go 'I love you. How are you calling?' and he said 'They have an outside line. I check in every stadium," she laughed.

After the clip, the carousel showed pictures of the NFL Hall of Famer on the landline phone in different stadiums.

Jessica Pegula's parents Terry and Kim own NFL's AFC East Division champions Buffalo Bills

Jessica Pegula at the 2024 WTA Finals. Image: Getty

Jessica Pegula's family shares multiple connections with the sporting world. While the World No. 6 and 2024 US Open finalist has made a name for herself on the WTA Tour, her father Terry and mother Kim Pegula co-own the NHL team Buffalo Sabres and the NFL team Buffalo Bills through their company Pegula Sports and Entertainment.

The Buffalo Bills won the AFC East Division championship title for the fifth consecutive year in December 2024. Pegula had taken to Instagram at the time to congratulate the team before they headed to NFL Playoffs.

Screengrab from Jessica Pegula's Instagram @jpegula in December 2024

On the WTA Tour, Pegula made a third-round exit at the 2025 Australian Open. She will next take part at the Qatar Open in Doha.

