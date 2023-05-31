Jessica Pegula said she would strive to bring more interaction between players, if she was given a chance to change one thing in the sport.

The American tennis player was interacting with the media after her passage to the third round of the ongoing French Open when her opponent Camila Giorgi retired from their match after the first set. Pegula was leading 6-2 when Giorgi walked off the court with an injury.

Pegula, seeded third at Roland Garros, will meet Elise Mertens in the third round. Mertens beat Colombian lucky loser Camila Osorio 6-3, 7-6(3) in the second round.

At a press conference after her match, Jessica Pegula was asked a general question on what she would change in the game if she was made the commissioner in charge of a game.

The American replied that she would like players to cut down on trash talking and made sure there would be more interaction between them thereby increasing their on-court personality.

"I guess maybe since we were talking about it this year is like trash talking, I think it would be fun if you could be more vocal to each other and it kind of was part of it and not maybe so much looked down upon (smiling). Not like cursing at each other the whole time, but I don't know, something maybe more interaction with players," the American said.

Jessica Pegula added that being vocal and having a healthy interaction with her opponents was always fun and entertaining.

"I always think that would be kind of fun. So I don't know what way it would be to facilitate that. But to me, that would be kind of something cool just to make it more entertaining and see more personality from the players," she added.

Jessica Pegula hopes to make it to the Big 3 sooner than later

Jessica Pegula in action at the 2023 French Open.

Although Jessica Pegula is ranked third in the WTA rankings, she hasn't found a spot in the unofficial Big 3 in women's tennis comprising Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and Elena Rybakina.

The American doffed her hat to the trio and hoped she would also make it to the club sooner than later.

"No, I'm not part of it (the unofficial Big 3), but hopefully, one day, I will be. Hopefully this year. They've earned that right. They've been playing really solid tennis. Iga, we already know from last year. Aryna, I felt like broke through in Australia as far as like winning a slam, but I think her results have always been up there. Then Elena at the end of last year as well," Jessica Pegula said after her first round match at the French Open.

The unofficial Big 3 in women's tennis are the proud owners of all Grand Slam titles along with a host of WTA tour titles. While Swiatek has won the French Open and the US Open, Rybakina has won the Wimbledon and Sabalenka has triumphed in the Australian Open.

