"That's funny, I got married in Asheville" - Jessica Pegula on playing 2022 US Open quarterfinal on Asheville Day

Looking to reach a Grand Slam semifinal for the first time in her career, Jessica Pegula lost 6-3, 7-6(4) to Iga Swiatek in the 2022 US Open quarterfinals on Wednesday.

The match, which was played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium and lasted 1 hour and 53 minutes, saw World No. 1 Swiatek improve her head-to-head record against the 28-year-old American to 3-1.

In a press conference after the match, Pegula was asked if playing a match on Ashville Day, the day she got married last year, was a good omen for her. The eighth-ranked player responded by saying that although she hoped for a good omen, it didn't happen.

"I didn't realize it was Asheville Day until they said it on the court," Pegula said. "That's funny, I got married there. It's such, like, a small town in North Carolina, kind of random. I know we played Fed Cup there, so I don't know if there's some relationship with that. No, I thought that was really cool. I was hoping it was a good omen, but I guess not. But it's still kind of fun that it was Asheville Day and we got to play. It was cool."

Jessica Pegula made it to the quarterfinals in three out of four Majors this year. While she lost to eventual champion Ashleigh Barty at the 2022 Australian Open, Swiatek defeated her at the 2022 French Open and went on to win her second Grand Slam title.

Despite the defeats, the eighth seed American stated that she liked to challenge herself by facing top players.

"It was a fun match playing with Iga. I always like to play against the best in the world and challenge myself. That part I'll always be happy about," she added.

"I could really feel the crowd's energy" - Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula during her quarterfinal match

In the post-match press conference, Jessica Pegula also spoke about the energy that the crowd brought in during her quarterfinal clash against top seed Iga Swiatek. The American expressed her happiness at playing a night match that was attended by lively spectators as well as a few celebrities.

"It was great. Awesome. It was super awesome. Especially when I kept breaking to come back in the set, I could really feel their energy. I really wanted to get to a third for them. I guess it just wasn't on the cards. But it was really fun to play at night. It was fun to see all the celebrities and all the people they kept showing between the changeovers. Was pretty cool," she said.

