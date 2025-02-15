Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys & tennis world react to Amanda Anisimova's maiden WTA 1000 title win at Qatar Open 2025

Amanda Anisimova has finally done it, securing the biggest title of her career at the 2025 Qatar Open—her maiden WTA 1000 trophy. The journey wasn’t easy, given her personal losses and near decision to quit the sport, but it has been a rewarding one.

Anisimova kicked off the 2025 season at the ASB Classic before competing at the Hobart International and Australian Open. Luck finally favored her in Doha, where she defeated former finalist Jelena Ostapenko 6-4, 6-3 in the final to claim the trophy.

On her way to the summit clash, the American navigated a tough path, overcoming two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka, ninth seed Paula Badosa, former US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez, Marta Kostyuk, and Ekaterina Alexandrova. She dropped just one set throughout the tournament, which came in her quarterfinal match against Kostyuk.

Naturally, congratulations poured in for Amanda Anisimova from all over the world. Fellow players such as Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys, and Ashlyn Krueger extended their well wishes, along with 12-time Major champion Billie Jean King.

Pegula and Keys took to their Instagram Stories to celebrate Anisimova's victory. The former playfully hinted at a special brunette connection behind her compatriot’s win, while the latter kept it simple with two applauding emojis.

"It's the brunette hair @amandaanisimova," Pegula wrote.

Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys via Instagram Stories

Ashlyn Kruger, Shelby Rogers and Priscilla Hon also took to their Instagram Stories, with Hon writing:

"This makes me so happy."

Krueger, Rogers and Hon via Instagram Stories

Caroline Dolehide and Camila Osorio's congratulations to Amanda Anisimova can be seen below:

Dolehide and Osorio via Instagram

Billie Jean King wrote:

"Cheers to @amandaanisimova on her very first WTA 1000 title in Doha!"

King via Instagram Stories

Amanda Anisimova after winning Qatar Open 2025: "It’s been a great week with a lot of great tennis"

Amanda Anisimova pictured at the 2025 Qatar Open | Image Source: Getty

Amanda Anisimova’s victory at the 2025 Qatar Open was extra special, as she had to battle past six Top 40 players to lift the trophy. Her hard work and determination paid off, and her post-match comments reflected her confidence and composure, which played a crucial role in her success.

"Honestly, I think that the biggest asset this week that helped me win the title was my composure. Staying calm and believing in myself. When I get down on myself, I lose my focus when things start to go the other way. I was just happy I kept it together and kept that focus through the whole week," she told WTA.

The American added:

"It’s been a great week with a lot of great tennis. I’m definitely going into the next hard-court tournaments with some confidence and a little bit of relief that I know I can play at this high level day after day. I’m looking forward to the next three tournaments -- Dubai, Indian Wells and Miami -- which are really favorable from my end."

Anisimova's exploits in Doha will propel her into the Top 20 for the first time in her career, as she is set to rise to World No. 18. This ranking boost will give her added confidence heading into her next challenge at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

