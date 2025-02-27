Jessica Pegula proudly shares favorite nickname given to her by fans

Jessica Pegula is currently competing at the ATX Open, where she took down Nuria Parrizas-Diaz to move forward into the quarterfinals. After the match, the American engaged in a fun interaction in her on-court interview, proudly revealing her favorite nickname given to her by fans.

Ad

The American has put up a dominant run in Austin so far, winning both of her matches in straight sets.

After her second round match on Wednesday, Jessica Pegula was asked about her favorite nickname, to which she replied:

“My name is Jessica but everyone usually calls me Jessie or Jess. When I was younger my nickname always used to be JP. And as I've gotten older, now fans have adopted like ‘j.peg’, like a jpeg file.”

Ad

Trending

The 31-year-old went on to recall an interesting sign a fan had held up for her once, saying,

“So actually, I wish I would have gotten a picture (of this), I think in Doha, there was someone who had a sign that said ‘jpeg no glitches’. I'm so upset I didn't get a picture with it, I kept seeing it up in the stands, that was a pretty good one. So I think the fans have just adopted that one for now."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Pegula entered the ATX Open as the top seed and can potentially become the first American woman to win the event. She will face Anna Blinkova in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Jessica Pegula reflects on her round of 16 win at the ATX Open

Pegula at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships (Image Source: Getty)

Jessica Pegula’s campaign at the 2025 ATX Open started with the American facing off against Arantxa Rus. Pegula was leading 6-3, 3-2, when the Dutch retired due to injury.

Ad

Up next, Pegula squared off against Nuria Parrizas-Diaz, taking down the Spaniard 6-1, 6-3, in a little over an hour. After the match, the American expressed her satisfaction with her game, saying in an on-court interview,

“I’m glad I just got off to a really good start. I thought I started the second set well, got the early break and just kind of stayed in some of those long games on the return, and took care of my serve really well today.”

Jessica Pegula will now face Anna Blinkova in the quarterfinals of the ATX Open. The two have faced each other four times, with Pegula emerging victorious in three of them. However, the Russian did manage to win their most recent clash at Indian Wells in 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback