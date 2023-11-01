Jessica Pegula qualifies for WTA Finals semifinals after beating Aryna Sabalenka

Jessica Pegula has secured her spot at the 2023 WTA Finals semifinals after defeating World No. 1, Aryna Sabalenka.

Pegula defeated Sabalenka 6-4, 6-3 on Tuesday, October 31 in Cancun, Mexico. With this win the World No. 5 became the first American player since Sloane Stephens in 2018 to achieve five consecutive victories against Top 10 opponents.

After losing all three of her matches at last year's tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Jessica Pegula managed to defeat the likes of Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka in the group stages this year.

Following her victory against the Belarusian, the American stands as the only undefeated player in the Bacalar Group. Jessica Pegula will go up against Maria Sakkari in the next round.

Jessica Pegula: “I feel more comfortable playing top players this year, I feel more confident”

Jessica Pegula at the 2023 WTA Finals press conference

Following her win against Aryna Sabalenka in the group stage at the 2023 WTA Finals, Jessica Pegula shared her thoughts on the match and her performance.

The World No. 5 stated that she feels confident in competing against the world's top players this year, compared to her experience in Fort Worth, Texas last year. She admitted that when she reached the top 5 last year, she struggled with self-doubt, finding it hard to believe she truly deserved to be at that level.

“I feel more comfortable playing [top players] this year, I feel more confident,” she told reporters afterward. “I don’t think it feels like such a big deal. Last year when I made Top 5, I think I psyched myself out a little bit -- not a lot. You have a couple thoughts in your head -- do I really belong at that level?" Pegula said (via WTA).

Pegula expressed that she was indifferent towards the rankings of her competitors this year so that she could focus more on her own playing skills. She attributed this confidence as the driving force behind her multiple top wins this year.

“I was always good at beating those below me, but now you have to beat the one or two before you. I think you put a bigger emphasis on that. And I think this year, I’ve not really cared. I’ve had more confidence in those matches and that’s why I’ve got more top wins -- in big moments. I feel that’s where I’ve improved a little bit,” Pegula said.

“I try to use my match experience as best I can. The more you put yourself in those situations, the better you feel when they come up again -- it doesn’t feel as if you have to panic as much,” she added,