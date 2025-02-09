Jessica Pegula reacts to $70M-worth Josh Allen's adorable NFL MVP tribute by sharing post

Jessica Pegula was all hearts for NFL superstar Josh Allen on his reaction to the heartfelt messages he received from the kids of Oishei Children's Hospital on his 2024 NFL MVP Award. The $70M-worth (via Celebrity Net Worth) Buffalo Bills quarterback supports the hospital by making donations to the Patricia Allen Fund, which is named after his grandmother.

The World No. 6, who also happens to hail from Buffalo City- is an admirer of the NFL star and shared the adorable post on her Instagram handle on Sunday, February 9.

Jessica's parents Terry and Kim Pegula own the NFL team and hence, she has been associated with them for a long time. The 2024 NFL MVP was seen getting emotional after he was showered with love and congratulatory messages from some of his familiar faces from the hospital.

Towards the end of the video, Allen was emotional as he remarked:

"Why you doin' this tome, oh man! I mean, (stuttering) it's pretty cool, I don't know what else to say. Thank you guys, really appreciate it," Allen said.

"My job is not that hard, I play football. What you guys have to go through and continue to fight through is much harder. And I look up to you as much as you look up to me, and I really appreciate that. Love you guys," he added.

Jessica Pegula has been a frequent supporter of the Buffalo Bills and celebrated Allen's glorious win. The 2024 US Open finalist will be seen in action at the Qatar Open 2025, where she will look to recover from her disappointing end at the year's first Major.

Jessica Pegula looking to turn fortunes after heartbreaking Australian Open exit

Jessica Pegula during practice at the Qatar Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Jessica Pegula kicked off her 2025 season with the Adelaide International tournament in Australia. She sailed past Maria Sakkari, Ashlyn Kreuger, and Yulia Putintseva to advance to the finals.

Pegula faced Madison Keys in the championship clash on January 11, losing 3-6, 6-4, 1-6 to her compatriot. She also withdrew from the quarterfinals of the women's doubles draw at Adelaide.

Following this, Jessica Pegula braced for a deep run at the 2025 Australian Open after defeating Maya Joint and Elise Mertens in the first two rounds. However, the American's hopes of a maiden Major were dashed by Olga Danilovich. The Serb defeated her 7-6 (3), 6-1.

Pegula will be looking to make a mark at the ongoing Qatar Open. Seeded sixth, she has received a first-round bye and will face the winner of the match between Elina Svitolina and Marketa Vondrousova on Tuesday, February 11.

