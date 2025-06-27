Jessica Pegula reveals one thing that helped her overcome Emma Navarro at Bad Homburg Open for first top 10 win in 2025

World No. 3 Jessica Pegula registered her maiden top 10 win of 2025 by defeating compatriot and WTA No. 10 Emma Navarro in the quarterfinals of the Bad Homburg Open. Later, Pegula disclosed a particular factor, which, in her opinion, contributed immensely towards her win over Navarro.

On Thursday, June 26, Pegula and Navarro played out a thriller that lasted for over three hours. However, the quarterfinal clash ran into a hiccup early on as rain interrupted proceedings. According to the WTA No. 3 though, this interruption was vital for her to enjoy her outing against her compatriot.

"We got a little lucky with the rain. It seemed to settle down a bit because when I was warming up, it was really really difficult. Even though the rain isn't good, I think it turned into a really beautiful afternoon, so that was really nice," Pegula said after her 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 win over Navarro.

However, Jessica Pegula admitted that the windy conditions on grass did make things tricky for herself and Emma Navarro as well when it came to getting their shots right.

"It was still a little breezy, a little gusty at times, and it's grass -- so it makes every shot a little more awkward -- so I was just really trying to focus on getting my feet under me and trying to focus on my shots," she added.

Pegula's next challenge at the Bad Homburg Open is a semifinal clash against Linda Noskova.

Bad Homburg Open semifinal offers Jessica Pegula perfect opportunity for payback against Linda Noskova months after American's loss to Czech in Dubai

Jessica Pegula in action at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships (Source: Getty)

At the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships, Jessica Pegula began her campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye courtesy of her being the No. 5 seed at the event. The American registered a thumping straight-set victory to get her campaign underway, setting up a third-round contest against Linda Noskova.

Shockingly though, despite being the favorite on paper, Pegula fell to a shock 3-6, 6-7(8) loss to the 20-year-old Czech. Their upcoming semifinal match at the Bad Homburg, therefore, is a chance for the American to exact revenge on Noskova.

If Jessica Pegula manages to beat the Czech youngster, she will go on to face either Jasmine Paolini or Iga Swiatek in the final of the WTA 500-level grasscourt event. Against Paolini and Swiatek, Pegula has 5-0 and 4-6 win-loss records respectively.

