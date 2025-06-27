Bad Homburg Open 2025: Jessica Pegula vs Linda Noskova preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Jessica Pegula vs Linda Noskova

Date: June 27, 2025

Tournament: Bad Homburg Open 2025

Round: Semifinal

Venue: TC Bad Homburg, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: $1,100,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Jessica Pegula vs Linda Noskova preview

In Picture: Pegula in action (Getty)

Top seed Jessica Pegula will look to keep her campaign at the 2025 Bad Homburg Open on track when she takes on Linda Noskova in the semifinal. Pegula has had an excellent first half of 2025, winning 33 of the 45 matches she has played. She won titles in Austin and Charleston and also reached the final of the Miami Open, losing against Aryna Sabalenka.

Trending

The grass season did not begin well for Pegula, as she lost her opening match against Liudmila Samsonova in Berlin, where she was the defending champion. At the Bad Homburg Open, after receiving a bye in the first round, she began her campaign with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Czech qualifier Katerina Siniakova in the second round and then followed it up with a 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 win against fifth seed Emma Navarro in the quarterfinals.

Linda Noskova has won 18 of the 33 matches she has played in 2025. Reaching the semifinal at the Bad Homburg Open is the second-best result for her in 2025, as she previously reached the semifinal of the Abu Dhabi Open as well, where she lost to Ashlyn Krueger.

At the Bad Homburg Open, Noskova began her campaign with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Australian qualifier Ajla Tomljanovic in the first round and then backed it up with a 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 win over last year's Wimbledon semifinalist Donna Vekic in the second round. In the quarterfinals, she caused a massive upset, winning 6-3, 6-3 against third seed Mirra Andreeva.

Jessica Pegula vs Linda Noskova head-to-head

Noskova has a 1-0 head-to-head record against Pegula, winning the only match 6-3, 7-6 (8) at the Dubai Tennis Championships this year.

Jessica Pegula vs Linda Noskova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jessica Pegula TBD TBD TBD Linda Noskova TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated once available)

Jessica Pegula vs Linda Noskova prediction

The title in Berlin is the only final that Pegula has played on grass in her career so far. Overall, she has a 59 percent win rate on the surface, reaching the quarterfinals of Wimbledon once in 2023.

Noskova has yet to reach a grass-court final in her career. All three of her career finals have come on hard courts, with her only title coming on the hard surface at the Monterrey Open last year, where she won against Lulu Sun in the final.

Seeding and current form make Pegula the slight favorite to win the upcoming match for a place in the final.

Pick- Pegula to win in three sets

