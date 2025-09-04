  • home icon
  Jessica Pegula's billionaire father Terry makes notable decision involving $100M-worth yacht to ensure he can support her during US Open SF

Jessica Pegula’s billionaire father Terry makes notable decision involving $100M-worth yacht to ensure he can support her during US Open SF

By Riddhi Acharya
Modified Sep 04, 2025 03:37 GMT
Jessica Pegula
Jessica Pegula's billionaire father makes a notable decision ahead of her US Open semifinals (Image Source: Getty)

Jessica Pegula is through to the semifinals of the ongoing US Open. As she prepares for her match, the American’s billionaire father, Terry Pegula, recently made a notable decision to ensure that he can support his daughter during her match.

Terry Pegula is best known as the owner of the Buffalo Bills in the NFL. The billionaire amassed his fortune mainly through investments in natural gas development and real estate and has since shown his interest in sports. Outside of the Bills, he owns the Buffalo Sabres in the NHL.

Recently, as Jessica Pegula gears up to compete in the women's singles semifinals of the US Open, her father docked his $100 million yacht at the Manhasset Bay in Long Island. The location happens to be roughly half an hour from the Arthur Ashe Stadium and will ensure that Terry Pegula can cheer for the American fourth seed during her match.

Jessica Pegula reflects on her upcoming clash against Aryna Sabalenka

Pegula at the 2025 US Open (Image Source: Getty)
Pegula at the 2025 US Open (Image Source: Getty)

So far at the US Open, Jessica Pegula has delivered some incredible performances. Despite back-to-back early exits in the tournaments leading up to the final Major of the year, the American has turned things around in time for her outing on home ground.

For her semifinals match at the US Open, Pegula will be taking on World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka. The duo played each other in the 2024 US Open final, where the Belarusian emerged victorious.

Reflecting on the chance to play Sabalenka in New York again, Pegula told media,

“I mean, I think it would be cool to be able to get revenge obviously. I, you know, I didn't even remember the score. I think, was it like five and five last year? 7-5 something like (that). I didn't even think it was, I didn't even remember it being that close.”
She went on to add that she'd have more perspective for their match this time around, saying,

“I think going into it, if I was playing Aryna again, I would probably have that mentality, instead of maybe being so focused on like what I have to do so strongly, (I’d) like enjoying the crowd a little bit more I think there's a lot of other perspectives that I would take into it this time.”

Jessica Pegula and Aryna Sabalenka will play each other on Thursday, September 4. So far at the US Open, Pegula has downed the likes of Anna Blinkova, Victoria Azarenka, and Barbora Krejcikova, while Sabalenka has gotten the better of Marketa Vondroušová, Polina Kudermetova, and Leylah Fernandez.

Riddhi Acharya

Riddhi Acharya

Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines.

