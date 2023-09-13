Jessica Pegula's father and Buffalo Bills owner Terry accused of racist remark in former NFL reporter Jim Trotter's discrimination suit against league

Jessica Pegula's father and the owner of the Buffalo Bills NFL team, Terry Pegula, has been accused of making a racist remark by former NFL reporter Jim Trotter in his lawsuit against the league.

On Tuesday, September 12, Trotter, a former reporter for NFL Network, filed a lawsuit against the NFL and NFL Media, six months after being told that his contract would not be renewed in March 2023.

He alleged that his contract was not renewed partially because he had challenged NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and others about the league's history of racial discrimination and lack of diversity.

"The NFL has claimed it wants to be held accountable regarding diversity, equity and inclusion. I tried to do so, and it cost me my job. I’m filing this lawsuit because I can’t complain about things that are wrong if I’m unwilling to fight for what is right," Trotter said in a statement distributed by his lawyers at Wigdor LLP, as per The Washington Post.

In one section of the 53-page lawsuit, Trotter alleges that Terry Pegula made the following statement concerning player protests against racial injustice in 2020:

"If the Black players don't like it here, they should go back to Africa and see how bad it is."

As per the lawsuit, "no remedial action was taken" against Pegula despite Trotter's numerous complaints regarding the alleged remark.

How Jessica Pegula fared at US Open 2023

Jessica Pegula at the 2023 US Open

Entering the 2023 US Open as the third seed, Jessica Pegula kicked off her campaign with a dominant 6-2, 6-2 win over Camila Giorgi. She then defeated Patricia Maria Tig 6-3, 6-1 to go through to the third round.

The Amercian reached the Round of 16 after battling past Elina Svitolina 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. She took on compatriot Madison Keys for a place in the quarterfinals. However, she was unable to progress to the last eight as she suffered a 1-6, 3-6 defeat to the 17th seed.

Jessica Pegula also teamed up with Coco Gauff for a shot at the women's doubles title at the New York Major. The pair defeated Elizabeth Mandlik and Quinn Gleeson 6-2, 6-1 to continue their campaign at Flushing Meadows.

Following a 6-1, 7-5 win over Cristina Bucsa and Alexandra Panova, the American duo defeated Elena Gabriela Ruse and Marta Kostyuk to book their place in the quarterfinals. They suffered a 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-4 defeat to Hsieh Su-wei and Wang Xinyu in the last eight.

Jessica Pegula and partner Austin Krajicek enjoyed success in the mixed doubles category at Flushing Meadows, finishing as runners-up to Anna Danilina and Harri Heliovaara.