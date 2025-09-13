  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • "Jessica Pegula’s got a wonderful husband in Taylor, great family" - American's coach Mark Knowles reveals secret behind her calm personality

"Jessica Pegula’s got a wonderful husband in Taylor, great family" - American's coach Mark Knowles reveals secret behind her calm personality

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Sep 13, 2025 07:13 GMT
L to R: Mark Knowles, Jessica Pegula, and Taylor Gahagen. (Images by Getty)
L to R: Mark Knowles, Jessica Pegula, and Taylor Gahagen. (Images by Getty)

Jessica Pegula's coach Mark Knowles recently expressed her view on what shaped the American tennis player's calm personality. Pegula regularly faces criticism for her calm behaviour on the court.

Ad

While her opponents, like Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka, are known for their expressive attitude, Pegula often delivers her performance in a composed manner. Although the World No.7 is criticised for her relaxed style of play, her coach stated that he doesn't want her to be expressive, as that would not be her natural self. In an interview with Tennis Channel, he attributed Pegula's relaxed presence to her husband Taylor Gahagen.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"She’s very balanced,"Knowles said. "She’s got a wonderful husband in Taylor, great family. She's got great friends on tour. You see a couple of them there doing the Players Box now, their podcast, you know, but she's also a fiery competitor inside. You know, people always ask her to kind of be a little bit more outward, a little bit more outgoing on the court, but that's just not her personality." (11:08 onwards)
Ad

youtube-cover
Ad

Following their engagement in 2019, Jessica Pegula and Gahagen exchanged their wedding vows in October 2021. Gahagen previously worked at Pegula's parents' sports and entertainment management company. He is regularly seen accompanying his wife to her tournaments and showing his unwavering support.

"I’m so proud of her effort" - Jessica Pegula's coach Mark Knowles reflects on her US Open campaign

Jessica Pegula with her coach Mark Knowles at the Bad Homburg Open in Germany (Photo by Getty Images)
Jessica Pegula with her coach Mark Knowles at the Bad Homburg Open in Germany (Photo by Getty Images)

Jessica Pegula reached the 2025 US Open semifinal round without losing a single set. However, she could not hold her fort against Aryna Sabalenka and had to end her quest after a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 defeat. In an interview after her loss, Pegula's coach Mark Knowles appreciated her efforts, stating it was one of her best semifinals.

Ad
“It was a terrific U.S. Open and ended up just a little bit short for Jess, but I’m so proud of her effort," Knowles said. “She played really well against the world number one, pushed her to the limit, and you could argue maybe a little unlucky not to get through. There’s a reason Sabalenka is number one in the world, and she continues to show it."
Ad

He added:

"She got it together, and it’s a testament to the type of player and competitor she is. The minute she played the first point at the Open, it was a completely different Jess. I think the semifinal match might be the best I’ve ever seen her play.” (via ubitennis.net)

Aryna Sabalenka defeated Jessica Pegula at last year's US Open final with a 7-5, 7-5 victory.

About the author
Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.

She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.

Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.

If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Janhavi Shinde
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications