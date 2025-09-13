"Jessica Pegula’s got a wonderful husband in Taylor, great family" - American's coach Mark Knowles reveals secret behind her calm personality

Jessica Pegula's coach Mark Knowles recently expressed her view on what shaped the American tennis player's calm personality. Pegula regularly faces criticism for her calm behaviour on the court.

While her opponents, like Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka, are known for their expressive attitude, Pegula often delivers her performance in a composed manner. Although the World No.7 is criticised for her relaxed style of play, her coach stated that he doesn't want her to be expressive, as that would not be her natural self. In an interview with Tennis Channel, he attributed Pegula's relaxed presence to her husband Taylor Gahagen.

"She’s very balanced,"Knowles said. "She’s got a wonderful husband in Taylor, great family. She's got great friends on tour. You see a couple of them there doing the Players Box now, their podcast, you know, but she's also a fiery competitor inside. You know, people always ask her to kind of be a little bit more outward, a little bit more outgoing on the court, but that's just not her personality." (11:08 onwards)

Following their engagement in 2019, Jessica Pegula and Gahagen exchanged their wedding vows in October 2021. Gahagen previously worked at Pegula's parents' sports and entertainment management company. He is regularly seen accompanying his wife to her tournaments and showing his unwavering support.

"I’m so proud of her effort" - Jessica Pegula's coach Mark Knowles reflects on her US Open campaign

Jessica Pegula with her coach Mark Knowles at the Bad Homburg Open in Germany (Photo by Getty Images)

Jessica Pegula reached the 2025 US Open semifinal round without losing a single set. However, she could not hold her fort against Aryna Sabalenka and had to end her quest after a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 defeat. In an interview after her loss, Pegula's coach Mark Knowles appreciated her efforts, stating it was one of her best semifinals.

“It was a terrific U.S. Open and ended up just a little bit short for Jess, but I’m so proud of her effort," Knowles said. “She played really well against the world number one, pushed her to the limit, and you could argue maybe a little unlucky not to get through. There’s a reason Sabalenka is number one in the world, and she continues to show it."

He added:

"She got it together, and it’s a testament to the type of player and competitor she is. The minute she played the first point at the Open, it was a completely different Jess. I think the semifinal match might be the best I’ve ever seen her play.” (via ubitennis.net)

Aryna Sabalenka defeated Jessica Pegula at last year's US Open final with a 7-5, 7-5 victory.

