  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Jessica Pegula's sister Kelly makes frustration clear about the tennis question that annoys her the most

Jessica Pegula's sister Kelly makes frustration clear about the tennis question that annoys her the most

By Aatreyi Sarkar
Published Sep 13, 2025 16:36 GMT
Day 3 - Berlin Tennis Open by Hylo - Source: Getty
Jessica Pegula - Image Source: Getty

Jessica Pegula's sister, Kelly, made her opinion clear on what she thinks is the one tennis question that annoys her the most. Pegula comes from a family of sports enthusiasts, with her parents, Kim and Terry Pegula, owning NFL and NHL teams Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres.

Ad

Kelly, the second-born child of Kim and Terry Pegula, is often seen in the player's box cheering for her sister at her matches. Alongside her brother Matthew, the world No. 7 also has a step-brother, Michael, who is the eldest, and a step-sister, Laura, who also used to be a tennis player.

During the US Open this year, Pegula debuted a podcast, along with compatriots Madison Keys, Jennifer Brady, and Desirae Krawczyk, called The Player’s Box. On a recent episode of the show, the tennis stars discussed how random people asking them for match tickets irk them and shared fun stories about it.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

A snippet from the show was posted on Instagram, to which Kelly chimed in and added what question she hates being asked by people during her sister's matches.

"It’s the “what time do you play” for meee? “Google says 1:30!”," she commented under the clip.
Screenshot via @theplayersboxpod on Instagram, dated September 13, 2025.
Screenshot via @theplayersboxpod on Instagram, dated September 13, 2025.

Jessica Pegula's run at the US Open this year concluded with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 defeat against Aryna Sabalenka. The Belarusian eventually went on to win the title by ousting Amanda Anisimova in the final.

Ad

Jessica Pegula shares 'gross' US Open experience

Jessica Pegula shared a 'gross' experience she had during the US Open this year. She spoke about experiencing enduring pain in her back during her quarterfinal clash against Barbora Krejcikova. She eventually went on to win that match in straight sets.

On an earlier episode of The Player's Box, Pegula confessed that she took a bathroom break to get some relief from her back spasm. Even though she got some exercise to relieve her pain, she was grossed out by the condition of the bathroom.

Ad
"So I went to the bathroom slowly because I needed to lay down on the floor and do some core exercises because my back was spasming up. I did like core and activation stuff. So, I took two towels with me, and there were towels in there, and the bathroom of Ashe was like gross, so I lay down the towels," she said.

Jessica Pegula will next be representing the USA at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, starting from September 16 in Shenzhen, China.

About the author
Aatreyi Sarkar

Aatreyi Sarkar

Twitter icon

Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.

Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe

She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.

Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications