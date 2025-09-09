"The bathroom was gross" - Jessica Pegula reveals horrible 'back' experience in the middle of US Open QF

Jessica Pegula has revealed a back pain incident during her campaign at the US Open 2025. This came during Pegula's quarterfinal match against Barbora Krejcikova, which she went on to win in straight sets.

Pegula won both sets 6-3 to win the match convincingly and clinch her second victory of her career over Krejcikova to qualify for the semifinals. However, during the course of the match, an unprecedented situation occurred with Pegula during the first set of the match.

Speaking on a podcast, days after the conclusion of the US Open, Pegula revealed that she was forced to take a bathroom break. The American player further added that it was due to a back spasm, and owing to which she laid down on the bathroom floor to get some exercise, even though the floor was very dirty. She said (via The Player's Box Podcast, 12:20 onwards):

"So when I was playing (Barbora) Krejcikova, it was like 3-3, no, I'm sorry, 4-3 in the first set, and so luckily I ended up winning the set 6-3, and I took a bathroom break. I never take bathroom breaks, maybe like count on one hand, the amount of bathroom breaks I have taken in my entire life."

"So I went to the bathroom slowly because I needed to lay down on the floor and do some core exercises because my back was spasming up. I did like core and activation stuff. So, I took two towels with me, and there were towels in there, and the bathroom of Ashe was like gross, so I lay down the towels."

Notably, after her victory over Barbora Krejcikova in the quarters, Jessica Pegula went on to lose her semifinal match against Aryna Sabalenka in three sets 6-4, 3-6, 4-6.

Jessica Pegula made her feelings known after 2025 US Open semifinals loss to Aryna Sabalenka

Jessica Pegula (Image via: Getty)

Jessica Pegula spoke about her performances over the summer after her defeat to Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open semifinals. Notably, this was Sabalenka's fourth straight victory over Pegula.

Pegula shared that even though she is confident in facing top players, she is very happy with her performance against Sabalenka despite the defeat. She explained further and said (via WTA Tennis):

"I've felt good against the top players, I know I didn't play a seed until I got here, but I was playing good tennis. Considering where my summer started and how it was going, I'm happy to walk away with putting in the effort that I was able to put in tonight, against the best player in the world right now."

Notably, Jessica Pegula, along with her playing partner Jack Draper, was also eliminated from the semifinals of the US Open Mixed Doubles Championships. Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud defeated them in three sets.

