Jessica Pegula press conference: Everything American said after tough US Open SF loss, from billionaire dad's $100M yacht to her mom's presence

Jessica Pegula made multiple revelations about her family, along with rating herself against other top players on the WTA Tour, in her press conference after a disappointing loss to Aryna Sabalenka at the US Open. Sabalenka now leads their head-to-head 8-2.

On Thursday, September 4, Pegula took on Sabalenka in a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium in the semifinal of the New York Major. The home favorite was off the blocks quicker and bagged the first set. The Belarusian came back with venom and forced a decider.

The competitors went toe-to-toe in the third set before Sabalenka managed to earn the winning point and advance with the scoreline reading 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

At her post-match press conference, Pegula entered seemingly calm with a root beer-flavored lollipop accompanying her. Jessica was asked a series of questions about her family during the tournament. Her mother, Kim, was in New York to watch some of her matches live.

This was the first time in a long while, and also since recovering from her cardiac arrest in 2022. The 31-year-old reflected on what it meant to have her mother’s support, along with the electric atmosphere at Arthur Ashe that night.

"Was she here today? I don’t really know. She’s been here the last couple of matches, so I’m assuming she was here today, which has been really nice because she hasn’t seen me play live in a long time. It was probably the first time since a while ago, because she never liked to watch me play, she would get too nervous," Jessica Pegula said.

Continuing her answer, she added:

"So, it was really nice having my family here, having that support. The crowd was insane as always. I mean, at Arthur Ashe, 7 p.m., there’s no place better to play as an American. That was really fun. The atmosphere was incredible, like always."

She was also asked about her family yacht. It was reported that her billionaire dad, Terry, who owns the Buffalo Bills, had his $100 million yacht anchored somewhere in Long Island so that the family could travel easily to watch the matches. Jessica was not completely aware of it.

"I think so. I don’t really know where they have been staying. I think they were anchored somewhere, but I haven’t been or seen them. I just see them after the matches, so I’m not really sure what they’ve been doing on the other days," Jessica Pegula said.

Sabalenka and Pegula have been meeting in the latter stages of hard-court events for the past few years. The Belarusian has a clear lead over her rival, managing to win eight out of their 10 battles.

"I feel like I’m always right there every time I play them" - Jessica Pegula rates herself against the top players

Jessica Pegula at the 2025 US Open - Source: Getty

World No. 4 Jessica Pegula is coming close at Grand Slam events but has yet to win her maiden title. During the press conference, she was asked how close she felt to winning a Major. The American rated herself against the top players and claimed that she can beat all of them.

"Yeah, I mean, I always feel like I’m close. I’m one of the top players in the world. I always feel like I can go out and I can beat these girls. And even though I maybe don’t have the massive weapon that some of them have or the flashiness that some of them have, I feel like I’m always right there every time I play them," Jessica Pegula said.

Further, she talked specifically about Aryna Sabalenka. The Belarusian has given Pegula some tough fights over the years.

"I felt like that when I played her the last time, even in Miami, we were trading breaks back and forth. I never feel like I go out there and I’m getting blown off the court. Maybe the only time was when I played her specifically in Cincinnati and she served like Serena, and I was like, ‘It’s too good. What am I supposed to do?'" she said.

Pegula also admitted that she had an easier run to the semifinals at the 2025 US Open, considering she did not face any seeded players. However, she believes her level was always high, no matter the opponent. Sabalenka will take on the winner of Naomi Osaka vs Amanda Anisimova in the final.

