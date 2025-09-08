Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula & others send their love to Amanda Anisimova after American posts emotional US Open exit message

Amanda Anisimova faced defeat in the final of the US Open 2025 against World No. 1, Aryna Sabalenka on Saturday (September 6). Following the loss, she put out an emotional message that has garnered heartfelt reactions from Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and former Canadian star Eugenie Bouchard, among others.To reach the finals of the 2025 US Open, Anisimova surpassed top-notch players, including World No. 2, Iga Swiatek, Naomi Osaka and Romanian player, Jaqueline Cristian, among others. She also competed in the mixed doubles championships with Holger Rune and lost in the first round.She lost to Belarusian star, Aryna Sabalenka, in the final, 3-6, 6-7(3). Through her recent Instagram post, Anisimova reflected on her heartbreaking match, saying: &quot;This sport ❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹 hopefully I’ll be able to see the positives soon, thanks for all the love!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTop tennis personalities shared their encouraging reactions to this post. Coco Gauff added her thoughts sans words: &quot;❤️❤️❤️&quot;Jessica Pegula, who has clinched nine WTA Tour singles titles, added: &quot;You were amazing ❤️‍🩹&quot;Eugenie Bouchard, a former World No. 5 in singles, also shared her light-hearted thoughts, saying: &quot;$2.5 mil 🤩&quot;Australian player, Priscilla Hon, reflected: &quot;So proud 🤍&quot;Iconic former player, Bob Bryan of Bryan Bros, also shared: &quot;💪❤️&quot;Screenshot of Amanda Anisimova's Instagram post featuring players' comments | Source: IG/amandaanisimovaAmanda Anisimova was also a finalist at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships.Amanda Anisimova reflects her positive mindset and her appreciation for the crowd at the 2025 US Open women's singles finalAfter suffering a defeat against Aryna Sabalenka in the women's singles final, Amanda Anisimova maintained her positive mindset. During the press conference, she also highlighted the upbeat energy she received from the crowd during the match.&quot;It was an amazing atmosphere. I tried to enjoy the atmosphere as much as I could and especially in the second set, when I started to come back they were really backing me, and I think that was really helpful to try and stay in the match. I've been really motivated, and I really wanted to give myself the best shot in the final,&quot; she shared. (0:31 onwards)She continued: &quot;It would have been a dream come true to make it all the way. I hope I can keep working really hard to give myself more opportunities to be in more and more finals.&quot;Amanda Anisimova has won three WTA Tour titles so far. She entered the US Open final with a 6-3 head-to-head lead against Sabalenka.