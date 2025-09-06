Aryna Sabalenka triumphed over Amanda Anisimova in a thrilling US Open final before controversy erupted over their post-match speeches. Tennis fans were unimpressed with the handling of the trophy presentation at the Major, leading to strong criticism of the presenter and organizers.After heartbreaking losses in the Australian Open and French Open finals, Sabalenka clinched her fourth Grand Slam title by claiming a 6-3, 7-6 (3) win over Anisimova at the New York Major. With her successful title defense, the World No. 1 also became the first woman since Serena Williams in 2014 to win back-to-back titles at the US Open.Both Amanda Anisimova and Aryna Sabalenka were very emotional after the conclusion of the final. However, their speeches during the trophy presentation were marred by constant interruptions and questions from presenter Mary Carillo. Mary Carillo manages to cut off BOTH women's finalists' speeches byu/Large_banana_hammock intennisAs such, fans were quick to voice their frustration with the &quot;pathetic&quot; and &quot;painfully awkward&quot; ceremony.&quot;Everyone involved in this trophy ceremony other than the 2 players should be ashamed,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Pathetic post-match interview by the presenter … what is this ?!! 🤯,&quot; another fan chimed in.&quot;What was that? Are you ok Carrillo? Painfully awkward sequence,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;What the hell is going on? why is Amanda getting interviewed? just let her give a speech,&quot; said another.Fans continued to lash out at Mary Carillo for her &quot;horrible job,&quot; pointing out that she had cut off both Amanda Anisimova and Aryna Sabalenka in the middle of their speeches.&quot;I’m sorry but Mary Carillo was HORRIBLE at the @usopen She made it about her not the players by constantly interrupting. Not only did she totally interrupt Anisimova during her speech but then did the same thing with Sabalenka. Just horrible job by her,&quot; one fan posted.&quot;Mary Carillo telling Anisimova, &quot;You made a match of it there at the end,&quot; wasn't really necessary,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Why does mary carillo keep trying to cut off the players and not let them finish a sentence,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;She was ridiculous and the “and she said she was speechless” about the champion was just so unnecessary and egregious,&quot; said yet another.Aryna Sabalenka even called out Mary Carillo for not allowing her to finish her speech. The Belarusian was interrupted before she could express her gratitude for her coaching team and boyfriend Georgios Frangulis' support at the US Open.