"Wait, wait... I am not done" - Aryna Sabalenka left red-faced at US Open presentation ceremony in bizarre Mary Carillo interview

Aryna Sabalenka won the fourth Grand Slam title of her career on Saturday, but the biggest point of her night was marred by a moment of bizarreness from the tournament organizers. Under the lights on Arthur Ashe Stadium, Sabalenka had it easy against Amanda Anisimova, taking out the American in straight sets.

Sabalenka, the defending champion in New York, came into the final looking to beat her second straight American at the tournament after Jessica Pegula in the semifinals. Against Anisimova, she only had a minor scare in the second set, but prevailed 6-3, 7-6(3) for her first Major title of the year.

The presentation ceremony afterwards, however, was a different story. Usually, the players are given the microphone to make their speech, wherein they dedicate a message to their oppoents, team and given the free reign to say what they want.

On Saturday, though, the US Open decided to mix things up, giving former WTA player Mary Carillo a microphone and making her do an interview of the winner and runner-up. After Carillo asked Sabalenka a question about Anisimova and the fans in New York, she appeared to close out the interview, calling the sponsors on to the stage to present the World No. 1 with the winner's trophy.

Sabalenka, like everyone watching at home, was visibly confused at the message, even going a embarrassed because she had not yet thanked her team. The Belarusian, still a little wide-eyed, quickly shut down Carillo, telling her to wait as she dedicated a message to her team and family first.

"Wait wait wait.. I am not done, what do you mean? I want to say thank you to my team. I thought it would be rude because I am giving a hard time to my team and leaving them without appreciation speech would be mean," Sabalenka said.

Carillo, to her credit, obliged, giving Sabalenka the time and space to thank her team and boyfriend for having her back all season. The 4-time Grand Slam champion also sent a message to some young fans back home, who had called her this morning to wish her well for the final.

