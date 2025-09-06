  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • US Open Tennis 2025
  • WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka & Amanda Anisimova both break down in tears after US Open final; share emotional moment together at net

WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka & Amanda Anisimova both break down in tears after US Open final; share emotional moment together at net

By Pritha Ghosh
Published Sep 06, 2025 22:27 GMT
Amanda Anisimova and Aryna Sabalenka cry US Open
Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova break down at the 2025 US Open | Image Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova faced off in a highly anticipated final at the 2025 US Open, and the match more than lived up to expectations. What truly moved the crowd, however, was the sight of both players breaking down in tears afterwards and sharing a heartfelt, emotional embrace at the net.

Ad

Sabalenka came into the final after falling short in two previous Grand Slam attempts this year at the Australian Open and the French Open. As the defending champion in New York, she battled past Jessica Pegula, Marketa Vondrousova, Leylah Fernandez, and others to earn her place in the title match. Across the net, Amanda Anisimova secured her spot by defeating top opponents, including Iga Swiatek, Naomi Osaka, and more.

The Belarusian and the American faced off at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday, September 6, with both showing their strength while also experiencing moments of struggle. In the end, it was Sabalenka who prevailed, defeating Anisimova 6-3, 7-6(3) to claim her fourth Grand Slam.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After sealing the victory, Aryna Sabalenka took a moment to let it all sink in, breaking down in tears as she covered her face before sharing an emotional hug with Amanda Anisimova. Moments later, Anisimova, seated on her bench, also broke into tears, burying her face in a towel as she let her emotions pour out.

Watch the videos below:

Ad

This marked Anisimova’s second consecutive defeat in a Grand Slam final. Just two months earlier, in July, she had fallen to Iga Swiatek in the Wimbledon Championships title match, where she suffered a double bagel loss.

About the author
Pritha Ghosh

Pritha Ghosh

Twitter icon

Pritha is one of the driving forces behind Sportskeeda's tennis coverage, serving as an assistant content manager and editor. What began as a casual escape from her tiring biotechnology degree course in early 2022 has blossomed into a passion she loves, cherishes, and breathes every day.

Pritha’s love for the sport was spawned by her dad who showed her clips of "GOAT" Steffi Graf’s matches. Despite a thwarted dream of playing professionally due to injury, she finds solace in reporting the sport, while also mentoring other writers to ensure every article is error-free and top-notch. She double-checks credible sources, such as the tournament/player handles and big tennis media outlets, and gives proper credit where required.

Pritha's journey at Sportskeeda is marked by more than 2000 articles and close to 16 million views, with the "dream-come-true" moment of having her article shared by Chris Evert serving as a highlight of her career. A lifelong Wimbledon fan, Pritha also adores Rafael Nadal, Elena Rybakina, and Naomi Osaka.

When she's not seeking unique angles to elevate tennis coverage at Sportskeeda, she loves to channel her inner astrophysics "nerd" by exploring new sci-fi series and movies. A big Lionel Messi, Lewis Hamilton, and Randy Orton fan, she is always ready to engage in sports conversations anytime, anywhere, albeit not without a cup of coffee.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pritha Ghosh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications