WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka & Amanda Anisimova both break down in tears after US Open final; share emotional moment together at net

Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova faced off in a highly anticipated final at the 2025 US Open, and the match more than lived up to expectations. What truly moved the crowd, however, was the sight of both players breaking down in tears afterwards and sharing a heartfelt, emotional embrace at the net.Sabalenka came into the final after falling short in two previous Grand Slam attempts this year at the Australian Open and the French Open. As the defending champion in New York, she battled past Jessica Pegula, Marketa Vondrousova, Leylah Fernandez, and others to earn her place in the title match. Across the net, Amanda Anisimova secured her spot by defeating top opponents, including Iga Swiatek, Naomi Osaka, and more.The Belarusian and the American faced off at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday, September 6, with both showing their strength while also experiencing moments of struggle. In the end, it was Sabalenka who prevailed, defeating Anisimova 6-3, 7-6(3) to claim her fourth Grand Slam.After sealing the victory, Aryna Sabalenka took a moment to let it all sink in, breaking down in tears as she covered her face before sharing an emotional hug with Amanda Anisimova. Moments later, Anisimova, seated on her bench, also broke into tears, burying her face in a towel as she let her emotions pour out.Watch the videos below:This marked Anisimova’s second consecutive defeat in a Grand Slam final. Just two months earlier, in July, she had fallen to Iga Swiatek in the Wimbledon Championships title match, where she suffered a double bagel loss.