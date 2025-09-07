WATCH: Viral incident of Mary Carillo interrupting trophy speeches of both Amanda Anisimova & Aryna Sabalenka in controversial US Open final moment

It was a Saturday to cherish for Aryna Sabalenka and one to forget for Amanda Anisimova, as the World No. 1 beat the latter to defend her title at the 2025 US Open. However, their match, short and feisty as it was, was marred by a moment of unexpected controversy during the presentation ceremony.

Ad

Sabalenka, gunning for her first Slam of the year, won 6-3, 7-6(3) decisively on the night, handing Anisimova her second straight Major final defeat. Both players broke down in tears afterwards, one out of joy and other out of sheer dejection.

Then, things got worse when it came time for the duo to give their presentation speeches.

As is routine at every Grand Slam tournament and almost every tennis tournament around the world, finalists give their speeches before collecting their trophies. It is usually reserved for players to thank their teams, family and fans, and also extend a moment of courtesy to their opponent after a worthy battle.

Ad

Trending

New York, however, went a different, more controversial route on Saturday. Instead of lettting players take matters into their own hands, ex-WTA player Mary Carillo turned up as the MC, asking questions and getting specific answers from Sabalenka and Anisimova.

If it was only that, perhaps Carillo and the US Open would have been spared their blushes. But Carillo decided to stop with just two questions on both occasions, leaving the players without a chance to thank their team or their family. Thankfully, both Anisimova and Sabalenka had the presence of mind to go rouge, reminding Carillo separately that they had to send one more message before she sent them away.

Ad

Here are the videos of the presentation ceremony so you can watch the drama unfold for yourself:

First, Aryna Sabalenka's victory speech:

Ad

Amanda Anisimova's runner-up speech meanwhile:

Ad

Understandably, fans on social media did not pull any punches calling out the US Open organizers for their decision, calling it 'pathetic' and 'embarrassing' and other words of equal disappointment.

US Open men's final will see Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in action -- Will the tournament learn its lesson?

On Sunday, the US Open, and Mary Carillo if she is lucky, will have a chance to redeem themselves when the men's final takes place. In it, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will face off for the third straight Slam final in a row.

Alcaraz and Sinner are also battling for the World No. 1 spot on Sunday night -- whoever wins will go next week as the top dog in the ATP rankings. Sinner is the defending champion at Flushing Meadows, while Alcaraz is going for his second title in New York.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shyam Kamal Shyam is a journalist and content manager who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. He has followed the sport for over two decades and considers Roger Federer the G.O.A.T. Shyam believes in accurate stories that provide detailed knowledge and insight, and strives to bring the same to his readers. Shyam has good understanding of SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More