Jessica Pegula expressed her disappointment upon hearing the news of the Chicago Blackhawks' decision not to re-sign their veteran captain, Jonathan Toews.

On Thursday, April 13, Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson announced that the team would not be renewing the contract of their captain, Jonathan Toews, in the upcoming offseason. The decision means that Toews will play his final game as a member of the Blackhawks against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The 34-year old has dedicated his entire 15-year NHL career to the Blackhawks, having been chosen as the No. 3 pick in the 2006 NHL Draft. After the playoffs conclude, he will become an unrestricted free agent.

On Thursday, April 13, Jessica Pegula took to Instagram to share the statement made by the general manager of the Chicago Blackhawks along with a crying emoji.

Throughout his tenure with the team, Jonathan Toews has achieved remarkable success, earning three Stanley Cups (2010, 2013, 2015), participating in six All-Star Games, and being awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2010 as the league's postseason MVP, the 2012-2013 Selke Award, as well as a selection to the All-Star Team in 2012-13.

Jessica Pegula aims to show "different" sides of athletes' lives through social media platforms

Jessica Pegula recently sat down for an interview with Tennis Channel. The American explained that, unlike other athletes, she tries to post about her "different" side on social media in addition to her successes and happy moments.

"I think when I'm just at that moment, I'm like, 'This is really sad, this is really hard, I can't realize this is what I'm doing right now.' But I think it just shows the different side, that even though we're professional athletes, we work very hard, very professional," Pegula said.

She also addressed the "tough" side of athletes' lives, stating that they, just like everyone else, go through difficult times.

"We're just like everyone else. We hit those moments where it looks crazy cool, playing in stadiums and all that stuff but like meanwhile, you know, it's tough," she said

"We travel a lot, schedule stuff, you don't sleep. It's definitely a grind. So, I think I just like picking up those moments to share with everyone," Pegula said.

The 29-year old openly acknowledged that being an athlete is a challenging lifestyle due to constant travel, hectic schedules, and sleep deprivation. However, she also emphasized that she chooses to share these moments with others to bring awareness to the realities of the profession.

