Jessica Pegula shared her appreciation for her compatriots Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul, and Ben Shelton after they achieved a significant milestone for American men's tennis at the 2023 US Open.

Since Andy Roddick's triumph at Flushing Meadows in 2003, no American man has won a US Open or a Grand Slam singles title. However, with the continued progress of the American men in the ongoing New York Major, there will be increased hopes among fans for a home champion to end the 20-year drought.

Fritz advanced to the fourth round after a dominant 6-1, 6-2, 6-0 win over Jakub Mensik. Tiafoe joined him in the Round of 16 after defeating Adrian Mannarino 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (8). Paul and Shelton, meanwhile set up an all-American clash for a place in the quarterfinals after beating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Aslan Karatsev, respectively.

Consequently, four American men have advanced to the second week of the US Open, which is the most since 2011.

Reacting to the milestone on social media, Jessica Pegula expressed her appreciation for her fellow countrymen with a salute emoji and the American flag emoji.

Pegula, herself, reached the fourth round of the 2023 US Open after securing a 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 win over Elina Svitolina. She will be joined in the Round of 16 by fellow American women Coco Gauff, Madison Keys, and Peyton Stearns.

Taking to social media, the American No. 1 acknowledged the achievement of eight American players making it through to the second week at Flushing Meadows.

Jessica Pegula's Instagram story

US Open 2023 4R: Jessica Pegula to lock horns with compatriot Madison Keys, Taylor Fritz faces Dominic Stricker

Jessica Pegula through to US Open 4R

Jessica Pegula will lock horns with fellow American Madison Keys in the fourth round of the 2023 US Open. Keys defeated Liudmila Samsonova in three sets to book her place against the third seed. Pegula won their sole previous encounter in the 2022 San Diego quarterfinals in straight sets.

Taylor Fritz, meanwhile, will take on Switzerland's Dominic Stricker for a place in the quarterfinals. Stricker edged past Benjamin Bonzi in five closely contested sets to set up the clash with Fritz.

Frances Tiafoe, on the other hand, will continue his campaign against Australian wildcard Rinky Hijikata. Hijikata reached the Round of 16 after defeating Zhang Zhizhen in four sets.

Coco Gauff set up a highly anticipated clash against former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki after securing a comeback win over Elise Mertens. Meanwhile, Peyton Stearns defeated Katie Boulter in straight sets to set up a clash with reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in the fourth round.