Jessica Pegula seemingly throws Daniil Medvedev shade after US Open controversy with Tommy Fleetwood's poignant 'good person first' reminder

Jessica Pegula has seemingly thrown shade at Daniil Medvedev after his controversial first-round match at the 2025 US Open on Sunday. In a thrilling five-set loss, Medvedev lost his cool and shouted at a cameraman, also lashing out at the chair umpire in the process.

Facing off against Benjamin Bonzi in his NYC opener, Medvedev was on the verge of dumping out of the tournament in straight sets when a cameraman walked onto the stadium in between serves, allowing his opponent an additional serve. Infuriated at the decision of the umpire, Medvedev went after the cameraman, yelling:

"Are you a man? Are you a man? why are you shaking? What’s wrong huh? He wants to go home guys. He doesn't like to be here. He gets paid by the match not by the hour."

The Russian did not receive any penalty during the match for the same, and although he won the set, he lost the battle ultimately. Understandably, fans were furious with Medvedev for his actions, calling him out for his wild behavior.

Elsewhere in the US, just hours before Medvedev's outburst, British golfer Tommy Fleetwood won the Tour Championship in Atlanta for his first ever PGA victory. With it, he also won the FedEx Cup, taking home $10 million in prize money.

Speaking after the win, the Brit opened up about the best piece of advice he would give his kids, one that was originally given to him by his father. Fleetwood, whose first PGA victory came after 163 previous failed attempts, emotionally stated that it was important to be a 'good person first' and a 'good golfer second' -- a mantra he swore he lived be.

"I try and be... if I could give my kids one piece of advice, I mean there's tons of advice but I always tell them to be a good [person first and I've always tried to do that. My dad always told me that," Tommy Fleetwood said.

"Even when I was an aspiring young amateur golfer, professional golfer, he always said: 'Person first, golfer second'. You know, you're a good person first and whatever happens after that, you try and be a good golfer second. I've always tried to be that," he added.

Jessica Pegula, it appears, did not miss the glaringly opposite approaches to life from two athletes on the spotlight at the highest level of sports. Minutes after Medvedev's controversial night out and the ensuing less, Pegula took to X to quote a video of Tommy Fleetwood's comments.

"And on that note goodnight NYC," Pegula wrote.

Jessie Pegula @JPegula and on that note goodnight NYC 💤

Whether Pegula intended to throw shade at Medvedev is a question that will remain unanswered. But for what it is worth, the America also played her opener at the US Open on Sunday, taking on Mayar Sherif and winning in straight sets. She finished her match hours before Medvedev's ended, but with recovery and interviews, it is highly likely that she stayed awake enough to catch the end, and the controversial part, of the Russian's battle.

What next for Jessica Pegula at the 2025 US Open?

Meanwhile, Jessica Pegula, drama free at the US Open so far, will play her second round in NYC against Anna Blinkova. The Russian also got through her opener at Flushing Meadows in straight sets.

In terms of the draw, Pegula is likely to face fifth seed Mirra Andreeva in the quarterfinals of the tournament, with a possibility of facing World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals. Meanwhile, reigning Wimbledon champ Iga Swiatek and reigning French Open champ Coco Gauff are the favorites to reach the final from the bottom half.

