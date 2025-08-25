"Daniil Medvedev has lost it";"The umpire blatantly made a wrong call" - Fans react to 'wild' scenes at US Open as play delays for over 7 minutes

Fans voiced their frustration on the opening day of the 2025 US Open after a dramatic clash between Daniil Medvedev and chair umpire Greg Allensworth. A disputed call by Allensworth sparked outrage from both Medvedev and spectators, leading to a chaotic delay of more than seven minutes.On Monday, August 25, 2025, the opening day of the US Open descended into chaos during Medvedev’s first-round match against Bonzi. The drama unfolded late in the third set with Bonzi serving for the match at 5-4. After missing his first serve, a photographer unexpectedly crossed the court, forcing chair umpire Allensworth to halt play. In a move that stunned fans and infuriated Medvedev, Allensworth declared a let and allowed Bonzi to restart the point with a first serve instead of continuing with his second.The decision immediately drew sharp reactions. Medvedev stormed toward the umpire’s chair, accusing Allensworth of mishandling the situation. The Russian was heard saying:&quot;Are you a man? Are you a man? why are you shaking? What’s wrong huh? Guys he wants to leave. He gets paid by the match not by the hour.&quot;The Russian then began rallying fans and further fueling the tension inside the stadium. For more than seven minutes, play remained suspended as boos rained down on the court and chants echoed through the stands. Bonzi, left stranded on the baseline, was visibly rattled. Eventually, Medvedev won the set via a tiebreaker.A video of the incident was shared on social media, and fans expressed their frustration.&quot;The umpire just blatantly made a wrong call that any causal fan would know better not to do. Looked like he was trying to go home 🤣&quot; one fan wrote.Sports on TV w/ Caleb @SportsOnTV_HubLINK@TheTennisLetter The umpire just blatantly made a wrong call that any causal fan would know better not to do. Looked like he was trying to go home 🤣&quot;This is wild Daniil Medvedev has completely lost it,&quot; another fan wrote.Morgan @user_1_1LINK@TheTennisLetter This is wild medvedev has completely lost it&quot;Every time there’s an issue with an official, it’s the same damn dude and by now I’ve memorized his name and face and pure incompetence. How does he still have a job!???&quot; a third fan asked.One fan argued that the umpire lost total control, writing:&quot;Allensworth completely lost control of the match and the crowd. He just sat there as Daniil Medvedev riled the crowd up and extended the delay. He should’ve called either a time violation or unsportsmanlike conduct to get play restarted.&quot;&quot;This is the wildest thing ive seen in a while. That cameraman is going to be OMEGA disciplined,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;US Open turning into WWE and I’m here for it 😂&quot; yet another fan commented.Despite fans' fury, it should be noted that Allensworth's actions were in accordance with the rules. In the ATP rule book, Rule 23 states:&quot;In all cases when a let is called, except when a service let is called on a second service, the whole point shall be replayed.&quot;