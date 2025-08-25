  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • US Open Tennis 2025
  • "Daniil Medvedev has lost it";"The umpire blatantly made a wrong call" - Fans react to 'wild' scenes at US Open as play delays for over 7 minutes

"Daniil Medvedev has lost it";"The umpire blatantly made a wrong call" - Fans react to 'wild' scenes at US Open as play delays for over 7 minutes

By Aliasgar Ayaz
Published Aug 25, 2025 04:59 GMT
Daniil Medvedev argues with chair umpire at the US Open | Getty
Daniil Medvedev argues with chair umpire at the US Open | Getty

Fans voiced their frustration on the opening day of the 2025 US Open after a dramatic clash between Daniil Medvedev and chair umpire Greg Allensworth. A disputed call by Allensworth sparked outrage from both Medvedev and spectators, leading to a chaotic delay of more than seven minutes.

Ad

On Monday, August 25, 2025, the opening day of the US Open descended into chaos during Medvedev’s first-round match against Bonzi. The drama unfolded late in the third set with Bonzi serving for the match at 5-4.

After missing his first serve, a photographer unexpectedly crossed the court, forcing chair umpire Allensworth to halt play. In a move that stunned fans and infuriated Medvedev, Allensworth declared a let and allowed Bonzi to restart the point with a first serve instead of continuing with his second.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The decision immediately drew sharp reactions. Medvedev stormed toward the umpire’s chair, accusing Allensworth of mishandling the situation. The Russian was heard saying:

"Are you a man? Are you a man? why are you shaking? What’s wrong huh? Guys he wants to leave. He gets paid by the match not by the hour."

The Russian then began rallying fans and further fueling the tension inside the stadium. For more than seven minutes, play remained suspended as boos rained down on the court and chants echoed through the stands. Bonzi, left stranded on the baseline, was visibly rattled. Eventually, Medvedev won the set via a tiebreaker.

Ad
Ad

A video of the incident was shared on social media, and fans expressed their frustration.

"The umpire just blatantly made a wrong call that any causal fan would know better not to do. Looked like he was trying to go home 🤣" one fan wrote.
Ad
"This is wild Daniil Medvedev has completely lost it," another fan wrote.
Ad
"Every time there’s an issue with an official, it’s the same damn dude and by now I’ve memorized his name and face and pure incompetence. How does he still have a job!???" a third fan asked.

One fan argued that the umpire lost total control, writing:

"Allensworth completely lost control of the match and the crowd. He just sat there as Daniil Medvedev riled the crowd up and extended the delay. He should’ve called either a time violation or unsportsmanlike conduct to get play restarted."
Ad
"This is the wildest thing ive seen in a while. That cameraman is going to be OMEGA disciplined," another fan wrote.
"US Open turning into WWE and I’m here for it 😂" yet another fan commented.

Despite fans' fury, it should be noted that Allensworth's actions were in accordance with the rules. In the ATP rule book, Rule 23 states:

"In all cases when a let is called, except when a service let is called on a second service, the whole point shall be replayed."
About the author
Aliasgar Ayaz

Aliasgar Ayaz

An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aliasgar Ayaz
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications