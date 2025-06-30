"Why not play like this every day" - Daniil Medvedev makes frustrations clear with Wimbledon conqueror after shocking exit

Daniil Medvedev's campaign at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships shockingly collapsed in the first round. The Russian, for the most part of his maiden competitive outing at SW19 this year, was outplayed and outfought by Benjamin Bonzi. Medvedev's frustrations boiled over during the match, as he took a swipe at Bonzi in French. Later, the Russian laid bare his surprise at his opponent's emphatic performance.

Ad

The former No. 1 and 2021 US Open champion, at four set points down in the first-set tiebreak, was captured on camera thinking out loud. Questioning his French opponent's near-perfect performance on the day, a rather sarcastic Medvedev asked:

"Why not play like this every day, win millions, be rich? No, he (Bonzi) decides to do it once a year" (translated from French)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Later, following the Frenchman's 7-6(2), 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-2 win over Daniil Medvedev, the Russian raised concerns about his recent form. He also cited his runner-up finish at the recently-concluded Terra Wortmann Open in Halle as an exception. The ATP No. 9 criticized the playing conditions at SW19 as well.

"I would be very worried if not for the Halle tournament, where I played well and managed to be in the final, playing a great level. That why I can compare today’s match to this tournament. I feel like I didn’t play much worse. Court is a bit different. Tiny bit slower with the heat also," Medvedev said.

Ad

The two-time Wimbledon semifinalist went on to express his surprise at his opponent Benjamin Bonzi's performance, saying:

"But every shot I played today, even good shots, he had an answer. I was supposed to play him or Halys in Halle. I watched the match. He couldn’t play two balls in the court. Not two in a row. I was surprised. I was like, ‘it’ll be tough against Quentin.’ I played good. I won. Today he barely missed. A little on the forehand. The backhand I remember maybe 3 unforced errors."

Ad

Daniil Medvedev wishes Wimbledon first-round conqueror the best; wonders what Benjamin Bonzi can do against American ATP star if pair ends up clashing at SW19

Daniil Medvedev (Source: Getty)

Continuing to elaborate during his post-match presser, Daniil Medvedev wished for the best in terms of Benjamin Bonzi's Wimbledon campaign. The Russian also envisioned a potential meeting between the Frenchman and ATP No. 5 Taylor Fritz at a deeper stage of the grass Major. Fritz is a two-time quarterfinalist at SW19, having reached the last eight of the tournament in 2022 and 2024.

Ad

"I wish him to play like this. I saw the draw. If he plays how he did today, he’s definitely in the 4th round. Then it’s Fritz. Then it’s tougher. But I would not be surprised if he doesn’t play like this," Medvedev said.

Medvedev hasn't won a title since his surprise claycourt success at the 2023 Italian Open. Meanwhile, Bonzi, after securing progress to the second round of the grass Major, will face Jordan Thompson next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More