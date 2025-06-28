Jessica Pegula sends encouraging message to Taylor Townsend after she qualifies for Wimbledon main draw for the 1st time

Jessica Pegula reacted to Taylor Townsend's strong message as she secured a spot in the main draw at Wimbledon. Townsend will face her fellow US player Sofia Kenin in the opening round, while Pegula will lock horns with Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

Before beginning her Wimbledon campaign on June 30, 2025, Pegula showed support to her compatriot Taylor Townsend, the 2025 Australian Open doubles champion, for her monumental achievement in London.

In an Instagram post, the 2024 Wimbledon doubles champion expressed gratitude for her journey of perseverance and excitement about her upcoming stint. Pegula commented:

"Embracing the challenges"

Pegula shows support to Townsend; Instagram - @tay_taytownsend

In the video, Townsend said:

"I'm here, back at Wimbledon, 2025 edition...I'm really excited to be here, it's been a bumpy road to get here, you know, I've been out for two months since Miami, with a concussion, came back at Roland Garros, had a great Roland Garros run, and I was playing a 125 in Italy and ended up rolling my ankle in my first round, so I had to pull out of that match, and I've been rehabbing in Portugal with John, and it just hasn't been an easy journey, really at all. So I'm really excited to be here, and it really gives me a high level of gratitude when I'm here and I'm able to compete."

She added:

"There have been so many things this year that have been giving me an opportunity to really kind of sit back and reflect, and gratitude keeps coming up. I'm really excited to be here, I'm hungry, I'm ready to compete, I'm feeling great, and so you guys stay tuned for a phenomenal, fantastic return of the champion."

Jessica Pegula couldn't move past the French Open fourth round after succumbing to French player Lois Boisson in two sets. The World No. 3 in the ATP rankings faced an opening round loss to Liudmila Samsonova in the Berlin Open.

Jessica Pegula revealed the strategies she would use to play Iga Swiatek in the Bad Homburg Open finals

Swiatek and Jessica Pegula at the US Open 2024 - Day 10 - (Source: Getty)

After her run at the German Open, she improved her form to advance to the finals of the Bad Homburg Open, where she will face Iga Swiatek. The match is scheduled to begin at 5 pm on June 28, 2025. In their last face-off at the 2024 US Open, the American emerged victorious and will try to repeat her feat in the upcoming finals, also their first showdown on grass.

“I’ll try to use the best I can to the surface as well. I hit pretty low and flat. Hopefully that’ll help disrupt her rhythm a little bit. But we’ll see. She had a pretty dominant match today, it seemed like. It’ll be interesting.” (Tennis.com)

Jessica Pegula joined the World of Hyatt as the ambassador in June 2025. She's working exclusively by merging her athletic insights with the brand's luxury services.

