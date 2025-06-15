Jessica Pegula, Taylor Fritz can't stop laughing over Sam Querrey's crazy locker room story about a player's 'wiener touching his baguette'

Jessica Pegula and Taylor Fritz couldn't contain their amusement after John Isner and Sam Querrey recounted a hilarious anecdote from their time playing doubles together at the French Open. Querrey shed light on the humorous circumstances of his awkward encounter with a naked player in the locker room of the clayourt Major.

Ad

Described as the "craziest locker room story ever," the anecdote did not disappoint as Isner recalled how he and Querrey brought baguettes to the Roland Garros locker room in a recent segment on their Nothing Major podcast.

"Sam and I were playing doubles at Roland Garros. Both like a little bit hungry so we leave the locker room and we go to the cafe area. And we took our baguettes back to the locker room and I'm going to leave it right there for you Sam," Isner said.

Ad

Trending

Sam Querrey then took over and described the scene as his baguette came into contact with the naked player in the locker room, causing John Isner, Steve Johnson and Jack Sock to burst into laughter.

"In the locker room, if you're going to the shower, you put a towel on. All the other countries like walk around naked, I guess you'd say. And so Isner and I are in the little cubby, the cubicle area of the locker. We're sitting on the bench. I have a baguette and I'm just, I have my arm up, I'm eating it. And you know how someone's going to wiggle by you, they suck in their tummy and try to slide by," Querrey said.

Ad

"You know, John and I are talking, we're in the cubicle area where this guy's locker is, like 'Excuse me guys, I got to get by.' He is naked, he sucks it in and tries to wiggle by and his wiener grazes my baguette, I have it in my hand as he's going by. Isner you and I just looked at each other like 'Oh my God,'" he added.

Ad

Isner humorously revealed that Querrey was quick to throw the baguette away after the incident, and the duo then launched into a discussion about whether the player in question had been aware of the contact.

"I'll never forget the look on your face dude. You looked at me, then you looked at your baguette and you threw it away so quick," Isner said.

Ad

Ad

Jessica Pegula and Prakash Amritraj couldn't stop laughing over the encounter, while Taylor Fritz disclosed that Sam Querrey had "killed" him and Reilly Opelka when he told them the story previously.

"I can’t 😂😂😂😂," Jessica Pegula commented.

"Sam told me and @reillyopelka this story in cinci one year, killed us 😂," Fritz wrote.

"Almost pissed myself listening to this 😭😂," Amritraj commented.

Meanwhile, Querrey revealed that he hadn't gone near a baguette since the incident. Jack Sock and John Isner also shared their amusement.

Ad

"Haven’t had a baguette since!" Querrey posted.

"Haven’t laughed that hard in a long time," Sock commented.

"@samquerrey is Larry David. This could only happen to him," Isner wrote.

Jessica Pegula, Taylor Fritz & more's comments on @nothingmajorshow's Instagram post

Jessica Pegula and Taylor Fritz shared their thoughts on Sam Querrey's story from Germany, where they are focusing on their grasscourt preparations for Wimbledon.

Ad

Taylor Fritz to lock horns with Alexander Zverev in Stuttgart final; Jessica Pegula gears up for Berlin title defense

Taylor Fritz and Jessica Pegula - Source: Getty

Following his disappointing first-round exit at the 2025 French Open, Taylor Fritz has made a strong start to his grass season by reaching the Boss Open final in Stuttgart. The American will lock horns with Alexander Zverev in the title clash at the ATP 250 event.

Ad

Fritz will enter the final with an edge, since he enjoys a 7-5 lead in their head-to-head record. He has also triumphed over Zverev in their four most recent encounters, including a win in their last grasscourt meeting at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships.

Jessica Pegula is set to kick off her grass season as the defending champion at the Berlin Tennis Open. After a first-round bye, the third seed will take on the winner of the match between Naomi Osaka and Liudmila Samsonova in her opening match at the WTA 500 event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvi Mehra Urvi is a journalist who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. She started playing tennis herself at age six when her favorite women’s player Maria Sharapova won the 2006 US Open. Over the years, her passion for the sport has grown, and so has her skill in analyzing and reporting it. Holding a Masters Degree in Literature has definitely helped in this. Know More