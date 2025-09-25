Sam Querrey joined Team World’s bench at the 2025 Laver Cup, and his Nothing Major Podcast co-hosts didn’t miss the chance to poke fun at him for it. The conversation even reached Jessica Pegula, Taylor Fritz, and Francisco Cerundolo online.At the 2025 Laver Cup in San Francisco, Querrey was a member of the broadcasting team and was interviewing the players. At one point, he joined Team World's bench and even fist bumped Cerundolo.During the subsequent Nothing Major Podcast episode, John Isner, Steve Johnson, and Jack Sock poked fun at Querrey's appearance. They likened him to a Drake meme about not knowing how he ended up on the team.Moreover, Querrey even mentioned that he was waiting for the team to invite him for dinner after he missed his flight the night Team World claimed victory. However, he was not invited. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe podcast's official Instagram account shared a Reel about their interaction. WTA star Jessica Pegula reacted to it, writing:&quot;He wanted credit for the group project&quot;Further, Fritz admitted his mistake of not inviting Querrey amusingly, writing:&quot;My bad on the invite 😂 @samquerrey always welcome to celebrate&quot;Querrey hilariously responded:&quot;It’s too late for apologies.&quot;In the Instagram comment section, Isner even mentioned Querrey's fist bump to Cerundolo. The Argentine claimed Querrey wanted to be a part of the team, to which the American responded:&quot;Felt like I was the 7th member!&quot;Sam Querrey, Jessica Pegula, and others' comments on the Nothing Major Podcast's postNotably, Querrey even interviewed Fritz after Team World won the Laver Cup. The World No. 5 talked about plans for a 'fun night,' but there were no invites for Querrey.Sam Querrey played at the inaugural edition of the Laver Cup in 2017Sam Querrey at the 2017 Laver Cup - Source: GettyThe Laver Cup, inaugurated in 2017 and inspired by golf’s Ryder Cup format, pits Team Europe against Team World in an exhibition team event. It was conceived by Roger Federer and driven by the idea of a high-stakes team rivalry in men’s tennis. Since the beginning, Europe has dominated the event, winning the first four before Team World began pushing back. American veteran Sam Querrey played in the inaugural edition of the event.According to Laver Cup records, he holds a 0-3 record in that event, including two singles defeats and one doubles loss. In singles, he lost to Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev, and in doubles, he and Jack Sock faced Federer &amp; Nadal and were on the losing end.As of 2025, in eight editions, Europe leads 5-3 in overall titles, but Team World has seen recent success, including the 2025 victory. With the 2025 Laver Cup held in San Francisco, Team World reclaimed the title in a convincing 15-9 win over Europe.