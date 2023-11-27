Former World No. 1 Martina Navratilova has criticized a Donald Trump supporter who was promoting gun culture.

Trump was elected as the 45th President of the United States in 2017, but he lost his position in 2021 when Joe Biden beat him in the election. The 2024 US presidential election is on the horizon now and Trump is running for re-election; if he wins, he will be the second president to accomplish this feat, following Grover Cleveland.

A Trump supporter recently took to X (formerly Twitter) and disclosed that she and her entire family will vote for the New York native next year, as well as how they approve of the use of guns, among other things.

"My 18 year old will get to vote for his 1st time in 2024. His vote, his dad's, and mine will ALL go to @realDonaldTrump. Heck, our entire extended family is voting for President Trump. We are all wide awake and incredibly intelligent. We love FREEDOM, cheap gas, inflation on the decline, morality and of course, Jesus, Guns, and Babies," she wrote.

Martina Navratilova, a big critic of Donald Trump, has given a cheeky reply to the former president's supporter. The 18-time Grand Slam champion wrote on X:

"Pretty sure Jesus would not have liked guns… just a wild guess."

Martina Navratilova's journey from tennis legend to a trailblazing activist

Martina Navratilova pictured at the 2023 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova is a bonafide tennis legend. Her career spanned more than two decades during which she captured an impressive 18 Grand Slam singles titles. Among them, her nine Wimbledon victories especially stand out.

Navratilova was a fierce competitor and her battles with Chris Evert, a tennis rivalry for ages, were spellbinding. She emerged victorious in 43 of their 80 encounters, captivating tennis fans worldwide.

Her game was a masterpiece of athleticism. What's truly astonishing is that she remained in the top 10 singles rankings for nearly 20 straight years.

However, the American's legacy reaches far beyond her tennis achievements. In 1981, she bravely came out as a lesbian, becoming a trailblazer as one of the first openly gay athletes in professional sports. Her courage opened doors for LGBTQ+ rights representation both in sports and society.

Even after retiring from the competitive scene in 2006, Martina Navratilova continued to enrich tennis as a commentator and coach. She is also very outspoken in her opposition to including trans women in biological women's sports, for which she receives criticism on a daily basis but never backs down.