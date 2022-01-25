Ashleigh Barty demolished Jessica Pegula 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Australian Open on Tuesday. Her victory compelled former pro Jim Courier to make a serious admission about the greatest weapon in the World No.1's arsenal - her backhand slice.

While commentating for Channel 9, Courier hailed Barty as the "greatest player on the planet." He went on to dissect her game and lavished rich praise on her technique for hitting backhand slices.

Barty often executes her backhand slices with exceptional control and touch, something that is helpful in diluting pace against big-hitting players. Courier pointed out how Barty's slices often trouble her opponents with their low bounce, and even hailed her slice technique as the best in the sport.

"It’s unquestioned she’s the best player on the planet," Courier said. "Here comes a break point and again, the slice, just stays so low. Ash's [Ashleigh Barty's] slice technique is arguably the best backhand slice technique in the world, period, men’s (or) women’s tennis."

The American even proceeded to draw technical comparisons to Roger Federer, insinuating that Barty's backhand slice might just be better than the 20-time Grand Slam champion's.

"Roger Federer if you’re back in Switzerland listening, that’s right, I said it bud let’s call it a draw," Courier said.

"Obviously Roger Federer has one of the most exceptional slice backhands in the game" - Ashleigh Barty

Ashleigh Barty in action against Jessica Pegula at the 2022 Australian Open

During her post-match presser, Ashleigh Barty was asked to weigh in on Jim Courier's comments. She began by asserting that Roger Federer has one of the most "exceptional" backhand slices in tennis. She, however, brushed off any comparisons with the Swiss maestro by claiming that she isn't even on the "same page" as him.

"That's very kind of Jim," Barty said. "I think everyone's shots are unique. I think obviously Roger has one of the most exceptional slice backhands in the game. Mine's a long way off that. Absolutely, no stretch of the imagination that we are even on the same page at all."

The two-time Major winner went on to talk about how she loves getting creative with her backhand slice and adding variety to it. She revealed that she has learned to use it as a weapon over the last couple of years.

"But I love to use my slice, I love to get creative with it, to use it offensively and defensively. Over my career I've learnt it is a weapon for me. I try and use it when I have to. But being able to use it with variety and have different options has been a massive part of my game through this last couple of years of my career," she added.

Ashleigh Barty will attempt to become the first Australian woman to make the final of the Australian Open since Wendy Turnbull in 1980 when she takes on Madison Keys on Thursday.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala