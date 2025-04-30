Jim Courier sends concerning message about Novak Djokovic's future after Serb's shock Italian Open withdrawal

Jim Courier expressed his concerns over Novak Djokovic's shocking withdrawal from the Italian Open this year after facing early exits from Monte-Carlo and Madrid. The tennis star has also displayed tumultuous performances throughout this season, which started a buzz amongst critics and fans over his forthcoming retirement.

Internazionali BNL d'Italia announced the 24-time Grand Slam Champion's exit from the tournament. However, Djokovic expressed a positive outlook on this matter and hopes to return next year.

"Rome, I will miss you. I hope we will meet next year," he wrote on his Instagram story (translated from Italian).

Novak Djokovic's story after his Madrid Open exit - Source: via @djokernole on Instagram

Former World No. 1, Courier, however, had his concerns about the withdrawal as the tennis star hadn't stated any reason for his withdrawal. During the Tennis Channel Live, he discussed this with other panelists as he shared his worries about the hasty decision by the six-time Italian Open champion.

"It's worrying for me as a Novak fan. It's worrying because that's the best place to get ready for Roland Garros. The conditions are very similar, you're back at sea level," he said.

"If you're going to play one between Madrid and Rome, Rome would be the one you'd want to play to get ready for Roland Garros. So, I don't know what to make of it, but I don't like the way it feels in the gut," he added. (0:08 onwards)

Novak Djokovic, too, addressed the new reality he has been facing as he currently bears the weight of three consecutive defeats as he proceeds to Paris.

Novak Djokovic gets candid about his "new reality" following Madrid Open exit

Novak Djokovic on accepting new reality - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic candidly addressed his current situation after back-to-back first-round losses in Monte-Carlo and Madrid. He had been having a difficult time on the court since his struggle with injury at the Australian Open this year, which was followed by consecutive losses in Doha and Indian Wells.

Even though he put up a class act in the Miami Open, he succumbed to Jakub Mensik's mastery in the finals, following which he has struggled to rediscover his mojo. In the post-match conference of the Madrid Open, he said:

"Kind of new reality for me, I have to say. You know, trying to win a match or two, not really thinking about getting far in the tournament."

With this break, he will be hoping to make a strong comeback during the Roland Garros this year.

