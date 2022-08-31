"Way to go, a great win; keep grinding" - Jimmy Connors congratulates Danielle Collins after her 1R victory over Naomi Osaka at US Open 2022

Legendary tennis player Jimmy Connors congratulated Danielle Collins after her mesmerizing first-round victory over Naomi Osaka at the 2022 US Open on Tuesday.

Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, was eliminated in the first round for the second straight Major tournament. She lost to Amanda Anisimova in the first round of the French Open in May.

Collins, who advanced to her maiden Major final at the Australian Open in January, once again demonstrated her hard-court ability by defeating the two-time US Open champion 7-6(5), 6-3 in a thrilling contest.

In view of Collins' first-round victory, tennis legend Jimmy Connors took to Twitter to congratulate her. He praised her win and encouraged her to "keep grinding."

"Hey Danielle Collins—way to go- a great win— @USOpen - thanks for the shout out— best to you dad and always give it your “all”— keep grinding —- JC #winner," Connors wrote.

"I got lucky in some big moments; but I was working really hard for the points" - Danielle Collins on her victory against Naomi Osaka

In a post-match press conference after her victory, Danielle Collins stated that having met the Japanese star thrice before, she knew the areas she needed to improve on. She continued by saying that while she was delighted with her overall performance, she "got lucky" in a few crucial moments.

"I lost to Naomi three times before, so going into the match I had a lot of information on what I kind of needed to do better, areas I could improve," Collins said, adding, "I think I did those things and played overall pretty well. I got lucky in some big moments. But I was working really hard for the points. She wasn't giving me a ton much free ones."

Collins added that she was "over the moon" and that not many players would want to face Osaka in the first round of a Grand Slam.

"Really overall I think it was a solid match, a high level of tennis from both of us. To kind of come out here, play a tough opponent first round, someone that's won two Grand Slams here, it's not easy," Collins said.

"Yeah, just really over the moon about being able to get through this first round because I don't think most players want to face Naomi in the first round," she said.

