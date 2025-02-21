Jimmy Connors makes his feelings known on Jannik Sinner's controversial 3-month doping ban

Jimmy Connors didn’t hold back when sharing his thoughts on Jannik Sinner’s controversial three-month doping ban. On Saturday, February 15, the Italian player reached a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and accepted the suspension from tennis.

In 2024, Sinner tested positive twice for the banned anabolic steroid Clostebol. The first positive result came from an in-competition test at the Indian Wells Masters, and just eight days later, an out-of-competition test before the Miami Open also confirmed the presence of the substance.

The 23-year-old Italian was cleared of any charges by the ITIA, but his suspension was upheld with a ruling of "no fault or negligence." The investigation found that only a trace amount of the substance had entered his system unintentionally. However, in September 2024, WADA challenged the decision that had cleared Jannik Sinner, seeking to overturn it.

Many well-known tennis figures have weighed in on the controversy surrounding Jannik Sinner’s ban. Former World No. 1 American, Jimmy Connors, also shared his thoughts on the situation. Speaking on his podcast Advantage Connors with Brett Connors, in an episode that aired on February 19, he said:

“Well, all I know is Tennis is better with Sinner in it. It's a lot better with him in it. And for him to be away from the game and not playing at a top level and not creating the interest that he does, if he does, you know, with whoever his fans are or whatever, is not good for the game. But, you know, it's a shame that, you know, that that's kind of crept into the game right now.”

Connors also pointed out the impressive run of the current World No. 1 last season and also that Sinner kicked off on a high note by winning the season’s first Grand Slam in Australia.

“And it's taken away from a guy who over the past 18 months has had an unbelievable run, a great stretch of wins and exciting tennis and great for his career and even great for the game. And to have that tainted a little bit like that, you know, and I'm going to go back and say it, I'm old school. I'm all for doing it all and being as good as you can be on what you are and who you are.”

The American added:

“And if that's not good enough, then be as good as you can be, whatever that is. But, you know, I don't think tennis needs that. Tennis needs something to take it to another level up and push it forward for the future generations and the young kids coming in that, you know, that look up to these kids, not to knock it down a peg.”

Jannik Sinner withdraws from Las Vegas Exhibition after doping ban saga

Jannik Sinner at 2025 Australian Open - Day 15 - Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner has withdrawn from the MGM Rewards Slam, an exhibition event set to take place at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 2. His decision comes after he is serving a three-month doping ban as part of a settlement with WADA.

Casper Ruud will step in for the Italian at the event, joining fellow tennis pros Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz, and Tommy Paul in the lineup for that day.

Sinner will make his return to tennis on May 4 after being sidelined for 90 days. He will go straight into action at the French Open in May.

