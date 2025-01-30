Jimmy Connors makes his feelings known on Novak Djokovic being booed by Australian Open crowd after injury retirement

American ATP legend Jimmy Connors recently shared a valuable piece of advice for Novak Djokovic. The former pro shared his thoughts amid the ongoing controversy with the Melbourne crowd that disrespected Djokovic after his unexpected withdrawal.

Djokovic was seen struggling with immense pain in his upper leg during the semifinal showdown against Alexander Zverev. The 37-year-old decided to end his quest for the 25th Grand Slam title right after losing the first set against the German. However, the Serb was subjected to heckling and booing from the crowd.

Jimmy Connors shared his take on the ongoing controversy between Djokovic and the Melbourne crowd. Instead of criticizing the fans, the American legend offered the former World No. 1 valuable advice to help him get past the heavy mental toll. He said on the Advantage Connors podcast (25:05 onwards):

"Doesn't matter what you do! No good deed goes unpunished. It's crazy but you know what, I look back over the last number of years and he's done some things that he stood up for himself, he thought that's the way it should be done. Didn't meet with the approval of many, many people around the world and he got criticized for that too! I'm talking about COVID! And now when something happens like this."

Sharing his opinion, the 72-year-old remembered an enlightening quote from his past experiences.

"Not everyone can work the white hat! If everybody wore the white hat and was a good guy, it would be a little boring, to me... The one quote that I remember is, "Those who mind don't matter and those who matter don't mind"... You can get by with almost anything if you win," he added.

Novak Djokovic is currently taking time to recover from the injury he sustained.

American ex-pro John McEnroe shares his thoughts on Novak Djokovic controversy

John McEnroe at City Parks Foundation Dinner & Concert - Source: Getty

American ex-pro John McEnroe recently shared a comment on Novak Djokovic's concerning injury update. After the Serb shared a post including the medical reports of his injury on social media platform X, the 65-year-old reacted to it, saying (via Express.co.uk):

“So he’ll be ready for the French. He said he only cares about majors. Who can blame him at this point?”

Djokovic has already withdrawn from the Davis Cup qualifiers. Amid the ongoing situation, a comeback update from the ATP legend is still awaited.

