Jimmy Connors makes his feelings known on Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka leading mass withdrawals at Canadian Open

Top players like Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, and Aryna Sabalenka have all withdrawn from the Canadian Open to ensure proper recovery before the final Grand Slam of the season, the US Open. Tennis legend Jimmy Connors sympathized with the players and claimed it to be a key to maintaining their fitness.Alcaraz cited his reasons as muscle issues and exhaustion after a grueling grass schedule. While Djokovic took the time off to recover from a groin injury he suffered at Wimbledon. Sabalenka also indicated fatigue from the season so far to be the reason for her withdrawal.Connors, five of whose eight Grand Slam titles were at the US Open, thought that it was justified considering that most 1000 events are two-week-long. Speaking on the 'Advantage Connors' podcast, his son Brett discussed with him how back-to-back tournaments are hectic. &quot;The guy like Djokovic, you know, he's gotta monitor his time and the effort that he puts in, you know, because he is the older player on the circuit now. And if he wants to bring his game up and rise to the top winner when it supposedly is the most meaningful, which would be the US Open,&quot; said Jimmy Connors (21:15 onwards).But a lot of the other guys go into the 12/12 day events. You know, that is a lot of tennis and, you know, the only good thing is they're not three-out-of-five-set matches, you know, they're two out of three,&quot; added the American, &quot;but yeah, I mean, after Wimbledon, I would take a week off. I'd have to go home and, get my clothes clean and get ready to play.&quot; (22:00 onwards)However, these players might return for the Cincinnati Open starting August 5, in preparation for the US Open.Carlos Alcaraz cooled off in Cadiz after Wimbledon lossCarlos Alcaraz at an event in Madrid - Image Source: GettyCarlos Alcaraz cooled off in Cadiz, Spain, with his friends after suffering a heartbreaking loss at Wimbledon. The Spaniard missed out on the opportunity to win his third consecutive title at the tournament as he failed to stand his ground against a formidable Jannik Sinner.In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Alcaraz could be seen enjoying himself with his friends at a party.Carlos Alcaraz has expressed his love for Ibiza numerous times in the past, as it is his go-to choice for enjoying some time off from the sport. He went to celebrate his French Open 2025 win there as well with his friends.