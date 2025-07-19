Carlos Alcaraz finds comfort with friends in Ibiza-like vacation to recharge himself after heartbreaking Wimbledon loss

Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz was seen enjoying himself on vacation in Spain following his loss to Jannik Sinner in the final of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. After the final on July 13th, Alcaraz decided to take some time off as he looks to rest and recover ahead of the Canadian Open later this month, which is his next scheduled competition.Alcaraz was pictured partying in Cádiz with his friends. The 22-year-old had also gone to Ibiza (a Spanish island that is known for its beaches and party scene) immediately after winning the 2025 French Open, where he celebrated his victory with friends and footballer Sergio Reguilón.In a post shared on X, Alcaraz could be seen enjoying himself with his friends in a party setting in Spain.Carlos Alcaraz is regarded as one of the best tennis players in the world. He established himself as one of the rising stars in tennis at the Madrid Open in 2022, winning it by beating Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal on the way. Alcaraz would go on to become the youngest man to be ranked as the World No. 1 after winning his first Grand Slam title at the 2022 U.S Open. He now has five Grand Slam singles titles, most recently winning the 2025 French Open after defeating Jannik Sinner in the final.Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner first faced off against each other in 2021, with the pair of them now developing one of tennis's standout rivalries.Carlos Alcaraz shared his thoughts after Wimbledon final lossAlcaraz at Wimbledon 2025. - Source: GettyCarlos Alcaraz shared his reaction to his loss to Jannik Sinner at the 2025 Wimbledon final. In a press conference after the match, Alcaraz said (0:12 onwards):&quot;Yeah, I mean it's always a bad feeling losing matches. I think it's a little bit even worse when you're losing a final. But overall, I'm just really proud about everything I've done. The last four weeks on grass here in London and when I leave Wimbledon, I just left the court with my head really high because that I just did everything that I could today. I played against someone who played an unbelievable game.&quot;&quot;I'm really happy about having this rivalry with him. I think it's great for us and it's great for tennis. Every time we play against each other, the level is really high. I think we don't watch a level like this, if I'm being honest with you.&quot;Carlos Alcaraz's current head-to-head record against Jannik Sinner is 8-5, with the Spaniard still leading after his loss at Wimbledon. Their recent clash at the 2025 French Open was an exciting and intense five-set match that lasted for five-and-a-half hours.